Porsche Cars North America appoints new manager for product communications

Wiesmann previously held the position of Product Spokesperson for the 911 and 718 model lines since September 2014, which he will continue to support until a successor is determined. Supporting him on the product communications team at PCNA are Luke Vandezande, Spokesperson for Cayenne, Panamera and Macan, and Calvin Kim, Spokesperson for Taycan.

In a former life, Wiesmann was an automotive journalist – experience he now uses to better guide the service he provides to the media. An enthusiast and at his happiest in a press garage or tinkering at the track, Wiesmann's appointment is effective immediately.

Frank Wiesmann's predecessor, Andrew Lennon, after two years in which he made an enormous difference within the PR team, is happily not going far. He's remaining at Porsche Cars North America having accepted a new role working within the High Voltage team in the After Sales department, specifically focusing on the Taycan model line – a role in which he's already thriving.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; Panamera; and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6-mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 192 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

