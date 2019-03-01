Porsche Claims First Place Among Luxury Brands in J.D. Power 2019 Customer Satisfaction Index Study

ATLANTA, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Porsche, known for winning in motorsports, has now claimed a prized trophy in another critical area: customer experience. The J.D. Power 2019 Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI), released today, puts Porsche in the top spot among luxury brands in the U.S. for the first time, up from no. 2 last year. The CSI Award comes just months after Porsche also received first place among luxury brands in the J.D. Power Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI).

"This great result is yet another well-deserved recognition of our 191 U.S. dealer partners, who continue to raise the bar for Porsche customer experience," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA). "We are committed to making the ownership experience as exciting and enjoyable as the driving experience. Together with our dealers, we are working hand in hand to accomplish that every day."

The CSI study measures customer satisfaction with service for maintenance or repair work among owners and lessees of 1- to 3-year-old vehicles. The data collection period ran from September to December 2018 and included more than 57,000 respondents industry-wide.

Compared to 2018, Porsche improved in all areas: Service Facility, Service Advisor, Service Initiation, Service Quality, and Vehicle Pick-Up. Altogether that made for an improvement of 19 points to a total of 893 out of a possible 1000 points.

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA employs over 300 people who provide parts, service, marketing, and training for 191 dealers. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

