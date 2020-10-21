Porsche Design and Acer Unveil the Porsche Design Acer Book RS

STUTTGART, Germany and TAIPEI, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Porsche Design and Acer have entered a new partnership that fuses Porsche Design's functional design philosophy and engineering mindset with Acer's technological innovations and deep-rooted knowledge in the global computer segment. Both parties strive to deliver unique, state-of-the-art products. The first creation developed in collaboration is a high-end notebook that combines advanced technologies with purist and minimalist design elements. The Porsche Design Acer Book RS with a compact all-metal chassis packs in up to the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor and an NVIDIA® GeForce® MX350 GPU[2] while remaining just 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) light. Topping off the chassis is a carbon fiber cover, a distinctive touch derived from decades of motorsports designs that value carbon fiber for its lightweight strength and extreme performance. Porsche Design Acer Book RS was co-engineered with Intel and includes Intel Evo platform verified models[1] to meet key experience targets for consistent responsiveness on battery, instant wake, real-world battery life and fast charge, making it an exceptional laptop for getting things done.

"With more than 40 years of experience in the industry, Acer's proven track record of excellence matches our commitment to delivering outstanding products with our partners. We are delighted to kick-off this partnership with the new Porsche Design Acer Book RS that embodies the DNA of our brand to the core and sets new standards in performance and design," says Jan Becker, CEO of Porsche Design Group

Jerry Kao, Co-COO of Acer, added: "The fruit of an exciting partnership between Acer and Porsche Design, the Porsche Design Acer Book RS, is a perfect blend of style and performance for urban mobile professionals. It brings together Acer's expertise in technology and Porsche Design's design prowess, resulting in a refined product that not only has timeless aesthetics, but also exceptional performance under the hood."

"Enabled by intensive co-engineering support and verified to be the best laptops for getting things done, Intel Evo platforms raise the bar on what people should expect from their laptop," said Chris Walker, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Client Platforms, Intel. "Intel Evo verified designs like the new Porsche Design Acer Book RS powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics are optimized to deliver the performance, responsiveness and real-world battery life for modern work and play."

Unmistakable, Iconic Design

Following Porsche Design's design philosophy of optimizing function, the Porsche Design Acer Book RS is a statement in refined computing in which every feature serves a purpose. A 3k carbon fiber cover stands out against the device's diamond-cut CNC-machined chassis, a contrast that provides a bold flair of character while also allowing for incredible portability; the entire unit is just 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) light and 15.99 mm (0.63 in) thin. The two covers are connected by a unibody hinge that slightly elevates the keyboard upon opening the notebook, improving cooling and creating a more ergonomic typing experience. Backlit keys provide convenient typing, even at night, and the glass precision touchpad provides multi-gesture support for a more intuitive multitasking experience.

Powerful, Immersive Performance

Beneath its exterior, the Porsche Design Acer Book RS is equipped with up to the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7[2] processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and optional discrete NVIDIA® GeForce® MX350 GPUs[2] and 16 GB of RAM to ensure it is capable of seamlessly cruising through anything that comes up in a day's work. It features a 14-inch FHD IPS[3] touchscreen that is covered with a layer of Antimicrobial[4] Corning® Gorilla® Glass, covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut and is accentuated by ultra-narrow bezels that allow for an immersive 90% screen-to-body ratio. Dual copper heat pipes ensure the device remains cool and the impressive battery lasts 17 hours[5], while also capable of generating 4 hours of usage[6] with a 30-minute fast charge in a pinch. Dual-band Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), a full array of ports (USB-C™, Thunderbolt™ 4 and USB3.2 Gen 2) and smart features, such as more secure fingerprint logins via Windows Hello, Modern Standby & Wake on Voice further refine the user experience.

Custom Designed Accessories

Compartmentalized and multi-functional by nature, the Porsche Design Acer Travelpack RS (mousepad, mouse, carrying pouch and notebook sleeve) is an ideal companion to accompany[7] the Porsche Design Acer Book RS. The travel pouch is made from ECCO® PALERMO XA Leather, a durable material that is pleasant to the touch and glistens with a subtle shine. Magnetic clasps connect the pouch to a notebook sleeve that has been fashioned from 1680D fabric, is water repellant and perfect for protecting the notebook from the scratches and wear-and-tear inherent to an on-the-go lifestyle. In the spirit of efficiency, the notebook sleeve's detachable lid has been designed to double as a mousepad.

The Bluetooth and wireless Porsche Design Acer Mouse RS completes the travel pack. Carbon fiber is used to reinforce the left-mouse button with character, and is also utilized for the mouse's bottom cover. The strong material ensures the mouse has a long lifespan and also houses a DPI switch that enables users to quickly switch between three preset sensitivity levels.

Pricing and Availability

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS premium package (i7 notebook, travelpack, mouse) will be available in North America starting at USD 1,999.99; in EMEA starting at EUR 2,399; and in China starting at RMB 19,999.

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS will be available in North America starting at USD 1,399.99; in EMEA starting at EUR 1,799; and in China starting at RMB 14,999.

The Porsche Design Acer Mouse RS will be available in North America starting at USD 109.99; and in EMEA starting at EUR 99.

The Porsche Design Acer Travelpack RS (mousepad, mouse, carrying pouch and notebook sleeve) will be available in North America starting at USD 329.99; and in EMEA starting at EUR 299.

