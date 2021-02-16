Porsche Design presents chronograph exclusively available for 911 GT3 owners

Racing design, right down to the smallest detail Like its motorized role model, the new Porsche Design Chronograph 911 GT3 exudes inspiration with its ornate design, consistent performance, and exquisite craftsmanship. The close connection between timepiece and sports car is unmistakable at first glance. The principal design features, material selection, and performance characteristics of the 911 GT3 have shaped both the conceptualization and the making of the chronograph. The high-tech titanium used for the case of the timepiece is derived from the lightweight principle in engine design, while the color and material choices were inspired by the vehicle's equipment options.

The Porsche Design Chronograph 911 GT3 is available in two versions: a sporty version with an applied dial color ring in eye-catching Shark Blue, and a purist version with a color ring in black. As usual for Porsche Design timepieces, both of these models stand out due to their superb readability: just like in the cockpit, the hands and numbers in white and yellow on a black background immediately catch the eye. The strap of the chronograph is made of genuine Porsche vehicle leather with "GT3" debossing and includes stitching in contrasting colors - Shark Blue or GT Silver, depending on the version. Thanks to Porsche Design's innovative quick-change system, the strap - which comes in sizes medium and large - can be replaced easily and conveniently without the need for additional tools.

Precision meets performance

While not immediately evident, the timepiece's movement is likewise derived from motorsport. The Porsche Design caliber WERK 01.200 with flyback function combines starting, stopping, and zeroing in a single operation, making the 911 GT3 Chronograph the perfect racetrack companion. It is COSC-certified - a distinction awarded only to the most accurate of watches. The movement is powered by a custom winding rotor recreated from the design of the Porsche 911 GT3 wheels. The GT3 wheel rotor is available in six colors analogous to those available for the vehicle configuration, exclusively for this chronograph and only for 911 GT3 owners. Each rotor is completed with a sporty miniaturized center lock featuring a silver GT3 logo. The casing is also directly linked to high-performance motorsport and is made of highly resistant, lightweight, and hypoallergenic titanium - just like the connecting rods in the Porsche 911 GT3 engine. High-tech components like these are usually only used in the most advanced racing motors.

Inspired by the 911 GT3, customized by the driver

A Porsche 911 GT3 is as individual as the person driving it. That's why even more customization options are offered in the markets where the new Porsche Design custom-built Timepieces Program is currently available - Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. With the Porsche Design timepiece configurator, owners of the 911 GT3 can personalize and adapt additional details on the watch to perfectly match their dream sports car.

There are two color options for the case - natural titanium or black-coated titanium - as well as bezels featuring a sporty tachometer or classic minute scale. The dial ring can be customized within the GT3 color spectrum. The black Porsche sports car leather strap features "GT3" debossing and is adorned with contrasting stitches made from Porsche vehicle thread in four colors. For the first time, the all-new color Shark Blue is also available. Alternatively, the band is available without embossing, in various colors of leather as well as in titanium. All of the options selected, and the price for the respective configuration, are displayed in real time. Upon completion of the configuration, the customer receives an individual code that can be used to order the personalized timepiece at their local authorized Porsche dealer.

The Porsche Design Chronograph 911 GT3 will be available for owners of the new Porsche 911 GT3 in spring 2021 starting at $8,050 (RRP), and delivery takes eight to twelve weeks. More information about the Porsche Design Chronograph 911 GT3 and the ordering process can be found at www.porsche-design.com/911GT3

