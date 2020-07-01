Porsche Design presents unique custom-built Timepieces program

"No other car manufacturer or watch brand currently offers such a customizable and exclusive program of this kind. The colors, types of leather and decorative stitching on these chronographs all originate from automotive production," says Jan Becker, CEO of Porsche Design Group. In Germany, the custom-built timepieces can be configured online and ordered through participating Porsche dealerships starting July 1, 2020. In the United States, the program and English watch configurator will be available on September 1, 2020.

The centerpiece: the digital Porsche Design watch configurator

The menu navigation and overall design of the new watch configurator are based on the well-established Porsche car configurator. Just like the Porsche 911 range, the watch is digitally visualized down to the smallest detail to provide customers with a realistic depiction of their dream timepiece. "The rendering model is based on CAD data from our designers at Studio F. A. Porsche in Zell am See and our engineers in Solothurn," says Rolf Bergmann, Managing Director of Porsche Design Timepieces AG. The features, including the pricing for each respective configuration, are displayed in real time. A basic custom-built Timepiece starts at $6,000 USD and, depending on the options selected, can range up to $12,500 and includes up to three additional leather straps. Orders are placed exclusively through Porsche dealers and delivery will take eight to 12 weeks.

The case - A future classic

The first step in the virtual timepiece configurator is to select the 42mm case. The customer can choose between a glass bead-blasted natural titanium case and a black titanium case coated in titanium carbide via PVD. "Titanium and black-coated titanium cases are what Porsche Design timepieces have become known for. This originated with the designer of the Porsche 911, Ferdinand Alexander Porsche and we will never change anything about it," Bergmann continues. The legendary design by F. A. Porsche has found its contemporary interpretation in the cases of the custom-built chronographs that are based on the Chronotimer Series 1.

The movement - A new in-house chronograph caliber

With the launch of the Porsche Design custom-built Timepieces program, the new in-house caliber WERK 01.100 with 48 hours of power reserve enters series production for the first time. The highlight of this COSC-certified movement is the customizable winding rotor, featuring the wheel designs of the latest-generation Porsche 911. For the first time ever, Porsche Design is offering a timepiece with a completely customizable movement component. "We put an enormous amount of work into checking all of the variants in advance but that is precisely the level of attention to detail that our customers expect from us," Rolf Bergmann, Managing Director Porsche Design Timepieces AG, explains. From the classic 911 Carrera rim, including the two-tone Porsche Crest in the center of the rotor, to the 911 Carrera Exclusive Design wheel version with a gold badge at its center, there are six different rotor types to choose from. The color on the rotor edge can also be customized, just like the outer edges of the wheels of a Porsche car. Porsche Design is also offering the original Porsche color palette. The rotor on the new watches correspond to a 1:22 scaled-down version of the original rim, adapted to the geometry of the timepiece. They are crafted with a level of precision down to five thousandths of a millimeter. The Porsche Crest, which measures around 50mm on a vehicle rim, is a mere 3.3mm wide and 4.4mm high on the winding rotor cover. Nevertheless, the Porsche Crest still remains clearly visible to the naked eye.

The watchbands - Up to 300 different configurations

The enormous amount of work put into this program is most apparent in the metal and leather watchbands, which are available in three sizes. Pop-up menus in the configurator make selections easy. The metal bracelets are made of skin-friendly titanium and all versions feature individually screwed-down links. Like the case variants, they are available in glass bead-blasted natural titanium or black-coated titanium carbide. Additionally, there are two different closing mechanisms to choose from: a butterfly clasp with lateral buttons or seven-step fine adjustment.

All leather straps are crafted from the same hides used for Porsche automobile interiors and come in the 14 official interior color options of the Porsche 911. The leather wristbands come with a butterfly clasp as well as side buttons for quick and easy release. For the stitching on the strap, 19 different colors of genuine Porsche yarn are available, meaning that there are up to 300 different possible configurations. Two additional bracelets can be designed and purchased per order and the configurator's full range of options remains available for this selection. The new quick-change side button system makes it easy to change them without the use of any tools.

Custom-built dial and bezel

The dial is personalized via inlaid colored rings, featuring minute markers in the style of the design-defining classic speedometer developed by F. A. Porsche. There are 27 Porsche 911 exterior and interior colors to choose from. Even the hands can be personalized, with the customer able to choose either classic Essence in black or sporty Performance hands in matte-white with red tips. The watch's bezel can also feature either traditional minute markers or a tachymeter for tracking speed or distance.

Custom laser engraving - the final touch

Upon request, each Porsche Design custom-built Timepiece can be individualized with laser engraving on the back of the case, enhancing each timepiece with the ultimate in personal touches. This supplementary engraving can also be applied to the watch box, which is exclusive to the new watches. Additionally, the corresponding car visuals can be requested for the emblem on the timepieces' box. The fonts and lettering featured on the rear of the customer's car can be applied as well. Alternatively, the customer has the option to select a graphic logo, such as the current 911 Carrera flyline.

The new Porsche Design custom-built Timepieces program starts in Germany on July 1, 2020, followed by the UK and U.S. on September 1, 2020 at all participating Porsche dealerships. The English version of the Internet Timepieces Configurator will also be available as of September 2020. For further information please visit https://www.porsche-design.com/en/timepieces/new-custom-built-timepieces/custom-built-timepieces/.

More information and visual assets (photos, videos, interviews, etc.) on the Porsche Design custom-built Timepieces program can be found at https://mediakit.porsche-design.com/custom-built-timepieces/en/.

About Porsche Design:

In 1963, Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche created one of the most iconic design objects in contemporary history: the Porsche 911. Following his vision to take the principles and myth of Porsche beyond the automotive world, he created the exclusive lifestyle brand Porsche Design in 1972. His philosophy and design language can still be seen in all Porsche Design products today. Every Porsche Design product stands for extraordinary precision and perfection, boasts a high level of technological innovation, and seamlessly combines intelligent functionality and puristic design. Created by Studio F. A. Porsche in Austria, our products are sold worldwide in over 130 Porsche Design stores, high-end department stores, exclusive specialist retailers, and the official online store www.porsche-design.com.

