Porsche Launches New Single-Vehicle Option as Subscription Programs Expand to Los Angeles

Porsche is forging ahead with Multi-Vehicle Subscription after the initial experience has shown it reaches new audiences for the brand. In all existing markets, 80 percent of participants have been new to Porsche, many are younger than the average age for current Porsche buyers or lessees, and more than a third enroll for at least four months. Adding a single-vehicle option reflects a preference among some members to stay in one model instead of switching vehicles.

Starting September 25, Angelinos will be able to choose from a variety of current Porsche model variants, including the new Cayenne Coupe, for shorter-term vehicle access than a traditional lease or purchase. To sign up, individuals can download the Porsche Drive app available on Apple and Android devices to apply for membership.

At the same time, Porsche is rebranding its new mobility offerings under the name Porsche Drive. What had been the monthly subscription program Porsche Passport will now be Porsche Drive – Multi-Vehicle Subscription, and the shorter-term offering will be Porsche Drive – Rental. Similarly, the new monthly subscription program with access to one vehicle will be Porsche Drive – Single-Vehicle Subscription.

"If California were a country, it would be our fifth-largest market in the world. After bringing Porsche Drive to San Diego last summer, Los Angeles was an obvious choice to allow customers to experience a variety of Porsche sports cars and SUVs at the touch of an app. Now, in addition to our Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles track, LA residents or those visiting LA have another way to enjoy a Porsche," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA.

All Drive programs include deep cleaning of cars between users and social distancing at delivery and pick-up, as well as other measures to protect the safety of customers and staff. More details can be found here.

Porsche Drive – Single-Vehicle Subscription grants members access to a single Porsche model for one or three months, with concierge delivery and pick-up within the delivery area. When signing up for the program, members can choose from a variety of current model variants for their monthly subscription. After the initial subscription period, members can extend their membership in the existing model or choose a new vehicle. With the exception of fuel, all operating costs including vehicle maintenance and insurance are a part of the flat monthly fee (+ taxes and fees) that varies depending on model variant. Models and pricing are available here.

Porsche Drive – Multi-Vehicle Subscription is a monthly program that offers members unlimited vehicle swaps at the touch of an app. Cars are delivered and picked up by a concierge anywhere a customer chooses within the delivery area. With the exception of fuel, all operating costs including vehicle maintenance and insurance are a part of the flat monthly fee – $2,100 (+ taxes and fees) for the "Launch" membership that includes a variety of current model variants and $3,100 (+ taxes and fees) for the "Accelerate" level that adds higher-performing variants of other models to the menu, including the iconic 911.

Porsche Drive – Rental offers shorter commitments than a month, such as weekend getaways, date nights, or vacations. It is also app-based, with daily and weekly usage options. Customers retrieve vehicles from the participating dealership, and upon the completion of the rental, a concierge will pick up the vehicle within the delivery area or the vehicle can be returned to the participating dealership. Prices for Porsche Drive range from $245 (+ taxes and fees) for one day in a Macan to $2,415 (+ taxes and fees) for weekly usage of a 911.

Due to the success of the Multi-Vehicle Subscription program, first launched in Atlanta in November 2017, it expanded to Las Vegas, Phoenix, and San Diego in August 2019. Los Angeles is the newest city to host the program.

The technology platform for the program is managed by Clutch Technologies that has been part of the program from the start. As of August 2019, the expansion of Porsche Drive includes a new role for Porsche dealer partners in all expansion cities, who oversee the customer experience and the fleet, including white-glove vehicle delivery and maintenance.

Additional details about Porsche Drive

To sign up for Porsche Drive, individuals should download the Porsche Drive app (available on Apple and Android devices) or visit porschedrive.com to enter their zip code in the check service availability section to determine eligibility for the programs. If a zip code lies within the service area, an individual can then apply for membership or a rental vehicle through the app. For the subscription and rental programs, the service area includes zip codes within a roughly 50-mile radius of the participating dealer and the delivery area is a 20-mile radius around the dealership where a concierge delivers and picks up vehicles. If a customer is outside that delivery radius, they will need to come into the delivery area or to the dealership to make a flip.

Porsche Drive subscription programs require an activation fee of $595 (unless joining SVS for three months which waives the activation fee), and membership approval is dependent on a background check. Sign up is now open for the programs in all active markets (excluding Las Vegas), with a go-live date in LA of September 25. For additional information on the programs, individuals can also email [email protected] or call (888) 369-9904.

In July 2020, the Las Vegas programs were temporarily suspended due to COVID-19's impact on the local economy. Customers interested in signing up for Porsche Drive in Las Vegas can still download the Porsche Drive app to join the waitlist until the programs resume operation.

Participating dealerships

Atlanta – Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta and Porsche Atlanta Perimeter

– Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta and Porsche Atlanta Perimeter Las Vegas – Gaudin Porsche of Las Vegas (temporarily suspended)

– of (temporarily suspended) Los Angeles – Porsche Downtown LA

– Porsche Downtown LA Phoenix – Porsche North Scottsdale

– Porsche North Scottsdale San Diego – Porsche San Diego

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; Panamera; and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 193 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

