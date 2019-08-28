Porsche Macan Turbo Returns for 2020 Model Year with Improved Performance

A 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine generates 434 hp (324 kW) from 5,700 rpm to 6,600 rpm and 405 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque from 1,800 rpm to 5,600 rpm, enabling a 0-60 mph sprint of 4.3 seconds, or 4.1 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono package. In both cases, the acceleration figure represents a 0.3-second improvement versus the predecessor model with or without the Sport Chrono package. Top track speed is now 167 mph, an increase of 3 mph. The same engine is also used in the Cayenne and Panamera model lines and replaces the 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 used in the previous Macan Turbo. As with other Macan models, power is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission and Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive.

In addition to a new powertrain, the standard equipment list gains several performance focused items. They include Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (PSCB), which offer an improvement in both stopping power and aesthetics over the brakes of the preceding model. This brake system premiered with the third-generation Cayenne models. Brake rotors coated in an ultra-hard layer of tungsten carbide reduce brake dust by up to 90 percent and provide sharper a response to pedal input from the driver. White calipers help visually define these brakes, underscoring the reduction in brake dust. After an initial driving period, the rotors also take on a mirror-like finish. A Sport Exhaust system also joins the list of standard performance equipment, further elevating the level of emotional engagement that this model offers. By default, 20-inch Macan Turbo wheels are also standard and offer a one-inch increase in standard wheel diameter. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) dampers are also standard equipment. Optional height-adjustable air suspension with optimized rolling pistons and new shock absorber hydraulics, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV +) and the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) are available as extra-cost options.

An exclusive front fascia with three large air intakes, Sport Design side Skirts and Sport Design exterior mirrors in body color differentiate this model, as do dual strip LED fog lights above the left-front and right-front air intakes. LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) are standard equipment. The same revised rear light design that characterizes the rest of the Macan model line is also incorporated in the new Macan Turbo along with a redesigned fixed rear roof spoiler specific to the Turbo model.

The 2020 Macan Turbo interior includes an elevated level of standard equipment relative to the rest of the model line. An Alcantara® roof liner, 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats with Memory Package and a 665-watt, 14-speaker Bose® Surround Sound system are also included as standard. As with other new Macan models, a 10.9-inch full HD touchscreen offers the latest version of Porsche Communication Management (PCM), which includes Porsche Connect Plus, adding an LTE telephone module, an integrated SIM card and a slot for an external SIM card, as well as a Wi-Fi hotspot and a one-year subscription to numerous Porsche Connect services including connected navigation. A Multifunction GT Sport steering wheel is also available as an option. Starting with the 2020 model year, the Macan also offers Qi inductive charging. This feature is included in the Smartphone Compartment, which is optionally available on all Macan models.

The 2020 Macan Turbo is expected to reach U.S. dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2019. The starting MSRP will be $83,600 excluding $1,350 for processing, delivery and handling. EPA fuel economy estimates have not been announced at this time.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 191 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

