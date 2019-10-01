Porsche Panamera 10 Year Edition Commemorates Anniversary of Model Line

Additional Standard Equipment The Panamera 10 Year Edition models come as standard with a host of additional comfort and safety features. ParkAssist including Surround View, LED matrix design headlights including PDLS Plus, Lane Change Assist and Lane Keep Assist (LKA) are part of the extended standard equipment, as are heated 14-way comfort seats with Porsche crest on the headrests, soft-close doors, and a BOSE ® Surround Sound system.

With standard adaptive three-chamber air suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and Power Steering Plus, the Panamera 10 models are also ideally equipped for outstanding driving dynamics. The hybrid models of the Panamera 10 Year Edition come with the otherwise optional 7.2 kW on-board charger rather than the 3.6 kW onboard charger that is included in a standard Panamera 4 E-Hybrid model.

The Panamera 10 Year Edition and Panamera 4 10 Year Edition both use a mono-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine generating 330 hp (246 kW). They carry a starting MSRP of $103,300 and $107,500 respectively. The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid 10 Year Edition uses a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 and an electric motor that generate a combined 457 hp (341 kW). It carries a starting MSRP of $116,900. All prices exclude $1,350 for processing, delivery and handling. All three models are expected to begin arriving in U.S. dealerships in the first quarter of 2020.

Sports car, luxury sedan, hybrid pioneer: the history of the Panamera

Like no other car in the luxury car class, the Panamera has combined the performance one would expect from a sports car with the luxury and versatility of a touring sedan since 2009. In addition, the Panamera has decisively shaped the brand over the course of the last 10 years as a technology platform for innovations that were later also transferred to other Porsche models. The current, second model generation is manufactured entirely in the Porsche plant in Leipzig, and comes in three different body variants. Over 250,000 units have been delivered so far.

A Porsche for four – over the course of the company's more than 70-year history, Porsche engineers kept coming back to this idea. However, prototypes such as the Type 530 based on the 356, lengthened variants of the 928 or the four-door coupe Type 989 did not make it into series production. At the start of the new century, the decision was made to develop a four-door hatchback sedan. The requirements included outstanding driving dynamics, generous interior space and a quintessentially Porsche appearance. The first Panamera made its public debut on April 19, 2009 on the 94th floor of the World Financial Center in Shanghai, and set standards in its class thanks to the wide spread between sportiness and comfort. And it was packed with innovations: for the first time, a luxury-class production model was offered with a dual-clutch transmission and start-stop system. The flagship model Panamera Turbo also introduced air suspension with adjustable air volume, as well as an adjustable, multi-dimensionally extendable rear spoiler. The Panamera also paved the way for all other Porsche model lines with its new display and operating concept.

In 2011, the Panamera set the stage for a new age of electromobility: as the first parallel full hybrid in the premium sedan segment, the Panamera S Hybrid was the most economical Porsche to date despite a power output of 380 hp (279 kW). Two years later, the Panamera S E-Hybrid once again led the way in the segment as the world's first plug-in hybrid. The model range continued to grow quickly, and the Panamera was extremely important for Porsche: with an output of up to 570 hp (419 kW) and an available extended wheelbase body style from 2013, the Panamera established the brand in a new market segment.

All new: the second model generation from 2016 onwards

The development of the second Panamera generation followed several paths: alongside the sedan, which celebrated its world premiere in Berlin on June 28, 2016 and the extended wheelbase "Executive" version, a third variant was developed on the joint platform: the Sport Turismo. As of 2017, its avant-garde design and body concept brought more versatility to the Panamera model line. The current Panamera is even sportier and more elegant, but with the same generous space as its predecessor. The attractive exterior once again houses a host of innovations, while the interior features a new instrument cluster and operating concept. Thanks to chassis systems like the three-chamber air suspension, rear axle steering and the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) electromechanical roll stabilization system, the Panamera is equally at home both on the streets and on the track. The power range of the gasoline engines extends from 330 hp (246 kW) to 550 hp (410 kW). In addition, Porsche embraced electric performance with the second Panamera generation: the boost strategy adopted from the 918 Spyder allows sports car-like performance in combination with high efficiency. The top model is the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid with a system power of 680 hp (507 kW).

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 191 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/porsche

For Porsche apps: http://www.porsche.com/usa/entertainment/apps/

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/

SOURCE Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.porsche.com

