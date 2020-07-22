Porsche ranks highest overall in J.D. Power APEAL Study.

"I am gratified at how excited our customers are with their new dream cars," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. "Porsche believes in continuous improvement and winning the top spot again just encourages us to find new ways to delight our drivers."

The 2020 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study measures owners' emotional attachment and level of excitement with their new vehicle across 37 attributes, ranging from the sense of comfort and luxury on climbing into the driver's seat to the power they feel when they step on the gas. These attributes combine into an overall APEAL index score measured on a 1,000-point scale.

Porsche earned 881 points on the 1,000-point scale, compared to the premium brand average of 861. The study, now in its 25th year, is based on responses gathered from February through May of this year from more than 87,000 purchasers and lessees of new 2020 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership.

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; Panamera; and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 193 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

