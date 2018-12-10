Porsche Sets U.S. Retail Sales Record in 2018

The Macan led the pack with more than 23,500 deliveries in 2018, up 9.7 percent. In its second year as a new generation model, the Panamera also scored double-digit percentage growth with sales of 8,042. The iconic Porsche 911 roared ahead 7.6 percent to 9,647 sales, helped by strong demand for GT models. For December alone, the new Cayenne was the best-selling vehicle in the month as the Cayenne S and Turbo variants joined the lineup for the first time.

"Porsche and our 190 independent U.S. dealer partners are grateful for the excitement our cars are generating among customers," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. "A record 2018 is an excellent starting point for an even more dynamic 2019, when highlights will include the market entry of the next-generation 911, the updated Macan, and the launch of our first all-electric sports car, the Taycan, late in the year."

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 2,278 vehicles in December, up 5.9 percent year-over-year. For 2018, CPO sales were up 20.7 percent with 23,046 deliveries.

Model December Sales Year-to-Date

2018 2017 2018 2017 ALL 911 789 773 9,647 8,970 ALL 718 237 301 5,276 5,087 ALL PANAMERA 332 455 8,042 6,731 ALL CAYENNE 1,383 940 10,733 13,203 ALL MACAN 1,345 1,444 23,504 21,429 GRAND TOTALS 4,086 3,913 57,202 55,420

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA employs over 300 people who provide parts, service, marketing, and training for 190 dealers. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

