Porsche Welcomes Pedro Mota as New Vice President, Marketing for U.S.

"Pedro is a successful automotive executive with a track record of achievement in the premium sector. We very much appreciate having a leader of his caliber," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. "Pedro combines an international background with extensive experience in the U.S., the world's most competitive automotive market. He will be an excellent addition to the PCNA team."

Mota was previously with Porsche for 13 years, primarily in North America. He was a Senior Consultant with Porsche Consulting GmbH before moving to PCNA as Manager Porsche Improvement Process, then General Manager Pre-Owned Business and General Manager Sales Operations. From 2012 to 2015, he was Vice President, Area West, the largest Porsche sales region in the U.S.

Mota also has experience with other major international companies, including General Motors, Lehman Brothers and Siemens.

Mota holds an INSEAD MBA and a Master's Degree in electrical engineering from Lisbon Technical University. He is fluent in English, German, French and Portuguese.

Mota will move to Atlanta from Connecticut. He will start his new position on Monday, October 1.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA



Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; and Panamera. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA employs over 300 people who provide parts, service, marketing, and training for 190 dealers. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

