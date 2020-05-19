Port Aransas Kicks Off The Summer Season This Memorial Day Weekend

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach goers have been escaping to Port A since early May, enjoying the 18 miles of uninterrupted wide sandy beaches and sunshine. Boats are back in the water with bay anglers catching limits of redfish and trout, and parasailers are flying high. Golf carts abound in the streets and on the beaches as everyone returns to the place they love. Port Aransas is open!

Book your room, pack up the car and head to the coast. Resorts, condos, hotels and cottages are open and excited to welcome your family back to paradise. "We are very fortunate that Texas families can come enjoy a safe and fun beach vacation just a few hours' drive from home," said Keith McMullin, Interim President and CEO of the Port Aransas/ Mustang Island Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce.

Following the guidelines of our state, Port A's restaurants will begin serving at 50% capacity this Friday and many are already serving outside as well. All facilities will strictly adhere to State and Federal guidelines to help ensure you and your family stay safe while enjoying your vacation.

The annual Fireworks display is planned for Saturday, July 4th and we're already making plans for Beachtoberfest — kicking off the fall season with Texas Super Chefs, Texas SandFest, and Port A Live Music Fest just to name a few of the events planned for September and October.

Port Aransas is the laid-back beach town that is conveniently close to home and yet a world away. We look forward to welcoming you back to The Island Life this summer. For further information, please log onto our website visitportaransas.com .

Discover the original ISLAND LIFE destination – Port Aransas & Mustang Island. Experience our 18 miles of wide, sandy beaches, world class watersport activities, sport fishing, kayaking, nature preserves, championship golf, and more. Port A is famous for nightlife and endless varieties of food, entertainment and great shopping. Accommodations for all lifestyles and budgets include hotels, vacation homes, condos, cottages, and RV resorts.

