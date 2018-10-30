Port Authority of New York & New Jersey Agrees to Procure 18 Proterra Catalyst® E2 Electric Buses for John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International Airports

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Proterra, a leading innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, announced that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has agreed to procure 18 Proterra Catalyst® E2 vehicles for shuttle service at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and LaGuardia Airport (LGA), representing one of the largest electric bus fleet commitments of any airport authority in the United States. Six of the battery-electric buses are already in service at JFK, with LGA and EWR to each deploy six more in 2019.

"The Port Authority continues to look for innovative and eco-friendly ways to support the growth of its airports," said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. "By providing a more sustainable airport and delivering an enhanced passenger experience, we are continuing our commitment to reduce the agency's carbon footprint."

The Port Authority operates JFK, LGA and EWR, which together comprise the busiest airport system in the United States. JFK serves more than 59 million passengers annually, including the most international passengers of any airport in the United States, with 32 million per year. With access to Proterra battery-electric buses, airport riders will be able to enjoy the benefits of zero-emission mass transit technology, including improved community air quality and a modern, quieter rider experience.

The JFK introduction expands Proterra's electric vehicle footprint across the East Coast, supporting New York and New Jersey's goals of increasing transportation resilience, reducing congestion and improving air quality. Earlier this year, Proterra delivered five Catalyst buses to New York MTA under a three-year lease program, as part of MTA's first deployment of electric buses.

With the addition of JFK, LGA and EWR, seven U.S. airports have now ordered or deployed Proterra electric buses, including Silicon Valley's Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport (SJC), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Sacramento International Airport (SMF) and Honolulu International Airport (HNL), underscoring a recent trend toward electrifying airport ground transportation fleets. Earlier this fall, the Senate signed into law a five-year FAA Reauthorization Bill, which expands zero-emission vehicle and infrastructure funding under the Voluntary Airport Low Emissions (VALE) Program. U.S. airports are now eligible for VALE program grants in non-attainment areas used to carry passengers to off-airport locations on dedicated airport-only duty cycles, and the FAA funding can also be combined with a battery or bus lease.

In 2016, the Port Authority won the Green Fleet Award, which recognized it as the greenest fleet among the nation's airports. Using 18 battery-electric Catalyst buses instead of diesel vehicles can avoid approximately 49.5 million pounds of CO2 emissions over the 12-year lifespan of the buses and save more than 2 million gallons of diesel fuel. In addition to the environmental benefits, the new electric buses are expected to positively impact the Port Authority's bottom line due to reduced maintenance and operating costs.

"This deployment represents one of the largest commitments to zero-emission vehicles of any airport authority in the U.S., and we applaud the Port Authority's goal of converting their entire bus fleet to electric vehicle technology," said Ryan Popple, CEO of Proterra. "We're proud to help New York and New Jersey introduce electric bus technology throughout the Port Authority airport system. Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airports are a gateway to our country. Clean, quiet, Proterra electric buses – designed and manufactured in America – will make a wonderful first impression on travelers from all over the world."

About the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey:

Founded in 1921, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey builds, operates, and maintains many of the most important transportation and trade infrastructure assets in the country. The agency's network of aviation, ground, rail, and seaport facilities is among the busiest in the country, supports more than 550,000 regional jobs, and generates more than $23 billion in annual wages and $80 billion in annual economic activity. The Port Authority also owns and manages the 16-acre World Trade Center site, where the 1,776-foot-tall One World Trade Center is now the tallest skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere. The Port Authority receives no tax revenue from either the State of New York or New Jersey or from the City of New York. The agency raises the necessary funds for the improvement, construction or acquisition of its facilities primarily on its own credit. For more information, please visit http://www.panynj.gov.

About Proterra:

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission, heavy-duty electric vehicles, enabling bus fleet operators to significantly reduce operating costs while delivering clean, quiet transportation to local communities across North America. The company's configurable Catalyst platform is capable of serving the daily mileage needs of nearly every transit route on a single charge. With industry leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. certification testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles.

For more information, visit: http://www.proterra.com and follow us on Twitter @Proterra_Inc.

SOURCE Proterra

Related Links

http://www.proterra.com

