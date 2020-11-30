Port Logistics Group Announces New Seattle Omnichannel Distribution Center

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Logistics Group, one of the nation's leading providers of omnichannel logistics services, today announced the opening of a newly built 265,000 square-foot facility in Sumner, Wash., outside of Seattle. Customized to the company's needs, the warehouse was designed to efficiently provide pick and pack operations for direct-to-consumer (D2C) fulfillment and store deliveries for a growing roster of emerging brands and leading retailers.

(PRNewsfoto/Port Logistics Group)

"We take an optimization approach and are always looking to improve our operations and partner with our customers to advance our performance and their profitability," said Greg Morello, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Port Logistics Group. "The streamlined design of the new Seattle facility allows us to increase our own efficiencies in meeting customer SLAs and providing even greater value in the face of the seismic changes in retail and accelerated growth of ecommerce."

Among several customers served at the new facility, Port Logistics Group provides distribution and fulfillment services to the fast-growing Rad Power® Bikes, an electrical bike (ebike) brand.

"Part of our strategy is to focus more on our core competencies in online order fulfillment and retail distribution which includes many value-added services and special project work. We continue to prove value to customers which helps them reduce their costs while improving their own customer service," said Janise Kring, Executive Vice President of Operations at Port Logistics Group.

The new distribution center is strategically located between the Seattle and Tacoma ports for efficient drayage, and other transportation infrastructure. The facility includes administrative space and employs many of the same staff from the former facility, including the general manager.

About Port Logistics Group

Port Logistics Group enables established and emerging retailers to express their brands through exceptional order fulfillment. The company offers omnichannel logistics services including retail distribution, wholesale distribution, and ecommerce fulfillment. With a strategic mix of 6.5 million square feet of warehouse space backed by intelligent technology and automation, Port Logistics Group provides the critical link between international transportation and the last-mile supply chain. For more information on our end-to-end services, visit: www.portlogisticsgroup.com .

SOURCE Port Logistics Group

Related Links

http://www.portlogisticsgroup.com

