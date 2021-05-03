Port Logistics Group rebrands as Whiplash to solidify its position as the nation's leader in omnichannel fulfillment solutions

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Logistics Group, one of the nation's leaders in omnichannel fulfillment solutions, headquartered in City of Industry, Calif., today announced the rebranding of Port Logistics Group to Whiplash. The 3PL will now operate as Whiplash, preserving its tagline "Your Brand. Fulfilled.", underscoring its evolution from port-centered logistics management to streamlined direct-to-consumer (D2C) and retail omnichannel fulfillment services.

The rebranding initiative follows Port Logistics Group's April 2019 acquisition of Whiplash Merchandising Inc., subsequent to its 2018 investment in the business. The Whiplash ecommerce platform provides best-in-class integration, order management, and warehouse management capabilities to both established and emerging brands. The rebrand solidifies the company's position as a provider of advanced omnichannel services by pairing operations excellence and scale with advanced ecommerce and fulfillment technologies.

"We are uniting the strengths of two reputable brands under Whiplash to highlight the connection between technology and omnichannel fulfillment, affirming our vital role in delivering on our clients' promises to their customers via our portfolio of services—suitable for companies of any size or scale," said Jeff Wolpov, CEO of Whiplash.

"Our ongoing investments in both our people and new technological innovations have been proven to support the array of operations and infrastructure required for a seamless customer experience," said Greg Morello, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Whiplash. "As the line between D2C brands and traditional retailers continues to blur, we have front row insights into where retail is headed. We look forward to continuing to enhance our customer's brand experiences—no matter where they are in their growth journey."

Whiplash has evolved with the growth of omnichannel retailing after its formation in 2008 by logistics industry leaders, including experienced entrepreneurs with more than 30 years of operational excellence in their fields. From major nationwide retailers to digitally native brands, the company serves retailers and brands at every stage of growth with flexible, scalable fulfillment solutions that include specialized services such as customized packaging, personalization, apparel services, and tailored returns programs.

About Whiplash

Whiplash is a leading provider of direct-to-consumer fulfillment and retail logistics, including end-to-end customer care, transportation, distribution, and value-added warehouse services. Its high-performance operations are supported by its namesake ecommerce platform and a suite of advanced technology solutions, enabling the multi-channel connectivity required by the retail supply chains of today and tomorrow. Operating 18 distribution centers nationwide across more than 6.5 million square feet of space in addition to its international partner network, Whiplash brings emerging and established brands the scale and vision they need to grow and succeed.

