Port Logistics Group Recognized as Top 3PL by 'Global Trade' and 'Inbound Logistics' Magazines

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Logistics Group , the nation's leading provider of omnichannel logistics services, today announced that is has been named to Global Trade's Leading 3PL Gold 2018 list and the Inbound Logistics' Top 100 3PL Providers list.

"We are honored to be recognized once again for our excellence in the 3PL industry," said Greg Morello, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Port Logistics Group. "Both the Global Trade and Inbound Logistics designations show our commitment to our retail , wholesale and direct-to-consumer customers who face day-to-day challenges in their supply chains given today's dynamic consumer environment."

The Leading 3PL Gold 2018 list was published in the September/October 2018 issue of Global Trade. The Top 100 3PL list was published in the July 2018 issue of Inbound Logistics.

Global Trade Leading 3PL 2018

Port Logistics Group was recognized by the Global Trade editorial team as one of America's leading 50 3PLs, receiving the designation for the fifth consecutive year. Eric Kleinsorge, Publisher of Global Trade, called for potential 3PL candidates to submit background information and capabilities. Port Logistics Group was identified as a top 3PL in the Ecommerce/Omnichannel category, among only a handful of providers recognized with the specialty.

Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL

Since 2013, Port Logistics Group has received the Top 3PL designation by Inbound Logistics. "Port Logistics Group continues to provide the logistics and multi-channel fulfillment solutions Inbound Logistics readers need to achieve the speed, visibility, flexibility and control that drives successful supply chains. Port Logistics Group is responsive to customers' evolving needs, and that's why we are proud to honor the 3PL for empowering logistics and supply chain excellence," said Felicia Stratton, Editor at Inbound Logistics.

Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the Top 100 3PL providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing that data to readers' burgeoning global supply chain and logistics challenges. This year's Top 100 3PLs are companies that, in the opinion of IL editors, offer the diverse operational capabilities and experience to meet readers' unique supply chain and value-added logistics needs.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com .

About Global Trade

Global Trade is a magazine for executives of U.S. manufacturing companies doing business globally, covering a range of topics that includes global logistics, site selection and international banking. More information is available at globaltrademag.com .

About Port Logistics Group

Port Logistics Group is the nation's leading provider of omnichannel logistics services, including value-added warehousing and distribution, transloading and crossdocking, e-commerce fulfillment and national transportation. With nearly 6 million square feet of warehouse space strategically located in and around major North American ports, Port Logistics Group provides the critical link between international transportation and the last-mile supply chain. For more information, visit: www.portlogisticsgroup.com .

SOURCE Port Logistics Group

Related Links

http://www.portlogisticsgroup.com

