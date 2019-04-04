Port of Seattle Awards $10,000 Eco-Tourism and Astronomy Contract to Goldendale Chamber of Commerce

GOLDENDALE, Wash., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Port of Seattle's innovative tourism marketing support program is providing direct benefits to the City of Goldendale and Goldendale Observatory State Park.

A recently awarded $10,000 contract to the Goldendale Chamber of Commerce by the Port will be used to support astronomy and science tourism awareness of the area's unique facilities.

"Dark sky awareness is something the City of Goldendale strongly supports, as demonstrated by our recently updated lighting ordinance," stated Goldendale Mayor Mike Canon. "Dark skies, the Goldendale Observatory, and the Port of Seattle's eco-tourism interests come together very well."

Goldendale Observatory State Park Heritage Site, Maryhill Museum's Stonehenge replica, and the Hanford Reservation's LIGO and B Reactor installations create a unique tourism experience accessible to science-interested tourists coming to Washington through SeaTac International Airport, as well as their counterparts living in the region.

"The recent solar eclipse gave us a good education on the magnitude of the astronomy tourism market segment. With the Port's support, the Goldendale Chamber is going to spend 2019 exploring how to market our area to that segment," was how Goldendale Chamber Executive Director Dana Peck described the effort. "We couldn't have begun this effort without the Port of Seattle's support. It's a great example of the Port of Seattle's commitment to urban and rural partnership."

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission has a $5.4 million renovation under way at the Goldendale Observatory, the nation's only publicly accessible observatory in a park. The telescope has been upgraded, and the current project includes a 140-seat auditorium, systems to support the building and a major parking expansion, anticipated for completion in the Fall.

Planned coordination with Maryhill Museum, the Nobel Prize winning LIGO research center, and Hanford's B Reactor will create an unmatched astronomy, science, and eco-tourism opportunity.

The mission of the Goldendale Chamber of Commerce is to enhance the quality of life in the Goldendale area by promoting and supporting business, tourism, and economic development.

SOURCE Goldendale Chamber of Commerce

