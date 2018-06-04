Port Tampa Bay Breaks Operating Revenue Record at an All-Time High of Nearly 60 Million Dollars

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Tampa Bay CEO/President Paul Anderson announced a new operating revenue record at $59.7 million for the Fiscal Year 2018, which ended September 30th. This record eclipses the previous high in FY2017 of $53.8 million. The operating revenue figure includes only those dollars generated as a result of Port Tampa Bay operations. It does not include ad valorem tax revenue or grants.

Port Tampa Bay attributes FY18's success to record cruise and container activity, new and expanded leases like the Port Logistics Cold Storage facility, and imports of increases in commodities such as petroleum, limestone, citrus, and sulfur.

"I'm so proud of our team at Port Tampa Bay," said CEO/President Paul Anderson. "We continue to break record after record, and this one caps an exceptional year."

The $59.7 million figure represents a $16 million increase over FY2012's figure of $43.7 million. During Anderson's tenure, beginning in 2013, Port Tampa Bay has seen a nearly 37% increase in overall operating revenue.

"I am thrilled that the Port is shattering revenue records," said Steve Swindal, Chairman of the Port Tampa Bay Board of Commissioners. "It speaks volumes about Port Tampa Bay and its staff who continue to generate millions of dollars of economic impact for the Tampa Bay community."

About Port Tampa Bay

Port Tampa Bay is Florida's largest port, supporting nearly 85,000 jobs and generating over $17 billion in annual economic impact. In addition to being a top 10 U.S. cruise port, the port handles a wide array of bulk, break bulk, containers and roll-on/roll-off cargoes, and is a major shipbuilding and repair center. For more information, visit www.portTB.com.

SOURCE Port Tampa Bay

Related Links

https://www.porttb.com

