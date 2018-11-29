Port Tampa Bay Chief of Staff Jamal Sowell Recommended by Governor-Elect DeSantis to Lead Enterprise Florida

"Jamal has shown exceptional leadership at the Port," said Port Tampa Bay President/CEO Paul Anderson, who has known Sowell for more than 15 years. As an officer with the U.S. Marine Corps, a Pat Tillman Scholar, and a leader in our community, Jamal has developed a remarkable ability to engage the public and connect with people. I am deeply proud of him."

Sowell has a reputation for getting things done. A sixth-generation Floridian, Sowell was the University of Florida (UF) Student Body President and member of the UF Board of Trustees. He was awarded UF Outstanding Male Leader, UF Hall of Fame, UF Outstanding Young Alumni Award and is currently on the UF Alumni Association Board of Directors. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps enlisting as a Private First Class in the Reserve, and went on to serve active duty as an officer, completing his time as a Captain. He is a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom Afghanistan.

As the Chief of Staff for Port Tampa Bay, Sowell is responsible for coordinating the operations of the President/CEO's office as well as assisting the Port's executive team in the management of public affairs with Hillsborough County, The City of Tampa and the state of Florida. Additionally, he serves as a liaison to the Governor and state executive branch. Other responsibilities include preparation of the President/CEO's vision and plans while spearheading initiatives for port business leaders and stakeholders.

Prior to joining Port Tampa Bay in 2017, Jamal was Special Assistant to the UF President and Assistant Corporate Secretary to the UF Board of Trustees. Sowell has a Masters of Education from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with coursework in 19th century American literature at Amherst College. He has a law degree and a graduate certificate in the rule of law and constitutional design from Indiana University Bloomington Maurer School of Law where he was a Pat Tillman Scholar. He also interned for then U.S. Rep. Todd Young, The Israel Law Center, and served as an editor for the Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy Symposium. Indiana Governor Mike Pence appointed Sowell to a state board regulating health facility administrators.

He is a member of the Pinellas County Economic Development Council, the Pinellas County Urban League and is a proud monthly donor to his parents' alma mater, Florida A&M University.

About Port Tampa Bay - Port Tampa Bay is Florida's largest port, supporting nearly 85,000 jobs and generating over $17 billion in annual economic impact. In addition to being a top 10 U.S. cruise port, the port handles a wide array of bulk, break bulk, containers and roll-on/roll-off cargoes, and is a major shipbuilding and repair center. For more information, visit www.portTB.com .

