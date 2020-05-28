Port53 Teams Up With TrustMAPP, Delivering Rapid Focus to Cybersecurity Posture Assessments

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Port53, a cloud-security specialist, today announced it will join forces with TrustMAPP, a global leader in cybersecurity performance assessment, to enhance the threat postures of businesses of all scales.

San Francisco-based Port53 focuses on delivering comprehensive, cost-effective, enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions to businesses across all public and private sectors. Through the power of the cloud, Port53 enables teams to effectively manage solutions that are right for their organization, aligned with business goals and budgets. The company delivers its security solutions via advanced technologies such as big data and predictive analytics to detect threats before they can damage digital assets or brand reputation.

TrustMAPP's SaaS platform allows the automation of cybersecurity and privacy posture assessments, with built-in universal workflows. Teams can generate rich analytics, reports, and leverage pre-populated recommendations to align priorities with capital investments and human resource forecasting. Additionally, teams identify opportunities for improvement, guided by specified industry standards, such as ISO, NIST, CIS Top 20, and many regulatory requirements.

Under the partnership, Port53 will use TrustMAPP's market-leading evaluation capabilities to assess its clients' security posture as part of the requirements-gathering phase of each engagement. Such capabilities greatly enhance Port53's ability to deliver an optimal, personalized solution for each customer.

"TrustMAPP identifies an organization's current security posture today while allowing customers to generate a roadmap addressing cost and duration to achieve the desired level of cyber performance in the future," said Chad Boeckmann, CEO and Founder, TrustMAPP. "Port53 is a leader in the cloud-security space; now they can enhance their portfolio of offerings by leveraging cutting-edge maturity-assessment capabilities to laser-guide every solution they build, perfectly tailoring transformation journeys to specific customers."

"A major challenge we see in the cybersecurity space is that companies are taking a siloed approach to their cybersecurity, implementing solutions in an ad hoc and reactive manner," said Omar Zarabi, CEO of Port53. "We are excited to work with TrustMAPP to extend our capabilities and assist our clients in creating and implementing a security roadmap that best aligns with their long-term digital transformation and technology goals."

TrustMAPP's platform includes over 54,000 recommendations across more than 50 industry standards and regulations. The company's work in the compliance-and-assessment field extends to the U.S. defense sector, where it is currently collaborating with Port53 on integrating formal CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) into its platform. To be delivered next month, the model will allow prime and subcontractors in the defense industry to formally document their readiness before competing for contracts.

"As we continue to see over the past decade, attackers never stop innovating, so neither should we," Boeckmann said. "The cybersecurity industry must continually leverage technology to reduce manual tasks from already strained cyber professionals, starting with assessment. Only by truly knowing where we are can we set out on our journey of improvement and continually measure progress along that journey. With the right compass, enterprises can innovate unhindered – creating jobs, and bringing value to customers and stakeholders."

