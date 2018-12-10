Portable & Inflatable Swimming Pools - Worldwide Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2022 with Bestway Inflatables & Material, Blue Wave Products, Jilong, Summer Escapes, and Intex Recreation Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Portable and Inflatable Swimming Pool Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The portable and inflatable swimming pool market is projected to register a CAGR of close to 13% by 2023.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the swimming being made mandatory for children. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing consumer preference for convenience, flexibility and portability. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the susceptibility to water leaks.

Increasing Consumer Preference for Convenience, Flexibility and Portability

Dense population concentration in urban cities have pushed up real estate prices over last decade, which has led to a substantial reduction in the availability of space to construct homes. This has compelled consumer to look for novel solutions, including the use of portable and inflatable swimming pools that are compact.

Susceptibility to Water Leaks

Portable and inflatable swimming pools are suitable for outdoor leisure activities; however, they are prone to puncture and air leaks. They are made of PVC, which although waterproof, can get easily punctured.

Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Blue Wave Products and JILONG, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the swimming being made mandatory for children and increasing consumer preference for convenience, flexibility, and portability, will provide considerable growth opportunities to portable and inflatable swimming pool manufactures.

Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp, Blue Wave Products, JILONG, Summer Escapes Swimming Pools, and Intex Recreation Corp are some of the major companies covered in this report.

With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. The portable and inflatable swimming pool companies are focused on the online distribution channel and actively involving in e-commerce activities to enhance their visibility and sales revenue. The portable and inflatable swimming pool manufacturers are competing for their share of the global portable and inflatable swimming pool market.

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyerss

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Online - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Small - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Medium - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Large - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Swimming being made mandatory for children in schools

Increasing vendors focus on online distribution channel

Usage of biodegradable material for manufacturing portable and inflatable swimming pools

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp.

Blue Wave Products

Intex Recreation Corp.

JILONG

Summer Escapes Swimming Pools

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/75tcdh/portable_and?w=5

