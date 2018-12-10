Portable & Inflatable Swimming Pools - Worldwide Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2022 with Bestway Inflatables & Material, Blue Wave Products, Jilong, Summer Escapes, and Intex Recreation Dominating
The "Global Portable and Inflatable Swimming Pool Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The portable and inflatable swimming pool market is projected to register a CAGR of close to 13% by 2023.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the swimming being made mandatory for children. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing consumer preference for convenience, flexibility and portability. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the susceptibility to water leaks.
Increasing Consumer Preference for Convenience, Flexibility and Portability
Dense population concentration in urban cities have pushed up real estate prices over last decade, which has led to a substantial reduction in the availability of space to construct homes. This has compelled consumer to look for novel solutions, including the use of portable and inflatable swimming pools that are compact.
Susceptibility to Water Leaks
Portable and inflatable swimming pools are suitable for outdoor leisure activities; however, they are prone to puncture and air leaks. They are made of PVC, which although waterproof, can get easily punctured.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Blue Wave Products and JILONG, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the swimming being made mandatory for children and increasing consumer preference for convenience, flexibility, and portability, will provide considerable growth opportunities to portable and inflatable swimming pool manufactures.
Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp, Blue Wave Products, JILONG, Summer Escapes Swimming Pools, and Intex Recreation Corp are some of the major companies covered in this report.
With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. The portable and inflatable swimming pool companies are focused on the online distribution channel and actively involving in e-commerce activities to enhance their visibility and sales revenue. The portable and inflatable swimming pool manufacturers are competing for their share of the global portable and inflatable swimming pool market.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyerss
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Online - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Small - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Medium - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Large - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Swimming being made mandatory for children in schools
- Increasing vendors focus on online distribution channel
- Usage of biodegradable material for manufacturing portable and inflatable swimming pools
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp.
- Blue Wave Products
- Intex Recreation Corp.
- JILONG
- Summer Escapes Swimming Pools
