Portable Blenders Market Size Worth $225.1 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 8.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global portable blenders market size is expected to reach USD 225.1 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027. Rising demand for healthy drinks as a way of getting fit and better among adults is the key factor driving the market. Consumers over the world have been seeking portable and space-saving kitchen appliances owing to the changing lifestyle, hectic schedule, and lack of time to prepare food. Furthermore, an increasing number of dual-earner households across the globe have been boosting the demand for the product.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during forecast years with a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027. The demand for the product is anticipated to grow due to an increase in the purchasing power of consumers, preference for healthy drinks, and a decline in consumption of sugary drinks

Offline distribution channel dominated the market by accounting for 75.1% share in 2019

Plastic material held the largest share of 53.4% in 2019 owing to its longer shelf life.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Portable Blenders Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Plastic, Glass, Steel), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/portable-blenders-market

The portable blender offers a handy mini appliance for athletes and health-conscious individuals that enables them to prepare healthy beverages of their choice, which makes it ideal for mixing up protein shakes and smoothies. Moreover, the appliance can be transformed into a water bottle when not being used as a blender, thereby making it a dual-purpose appliance for busy and travel-friendly consumers.

In addition, the higher inclination of consumers residing in the kitchen fewer residences towards portable kitchen appliances has widened the scope of portable blenders among residential consumers. The rising popularity of people living alone has emerged the concepts of co-living spaces and hotel-style blocks, wherein people share communal spaces, such as living rooms and kitchens, resulting in a high potential for the ownership of portable small kitchen appliances, such as portable blenders.

Plastic portable blender held a 53.4% share of the global revenue in 2019. The increasing availability of BPA-free plastic products has been fueling the growth of the segment over the world. Consumers' inclination towards durability in these products owing to the risk of breaking when dropped has made plastic portable blender a highly accessible product. For instance, Millo Appliances offers a cordless, portable, and smart blender, which utilizes BPA-free Tritan Plastic and anodized aluminum for aesthetic impact. The product has also been awarded as the winner in Home Appliances Design Category, 2019 - 2020.

The increasing number of new product launches is gaining consumer's attention through high product visibility and innovative features. For instance, in January 2020, Lacomri introduced a premium quality cordless portable blender, which is designed to be recharged via USB. The product is available at the company portal as well as Amazon.

Grand View Research has segmented the global portable blenders market on the basis of material, distribution channel, and region:

Portable Blender Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Plastic



Glass



Steel

Portable Blender Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Offline



Online

Portable Blender Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.



Europe



The U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



India





China



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Portable Blenders Market

Conair Cuisinart

Pop Babies

TOPQSC

Oster

BILACA

Hamilton Beach

Keyton

Blufied

NutriBullet

BELLA

