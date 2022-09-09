Portable Engraving System Market - 41% of Growth To Originate from APAC - Evolving Opportunities with AP Lazer & Dolphin Laser Machine Pvt.Ltd -Technavio

Portable Engraving System Market - Market Dynamics

The portable engraving system market is driven by the Increasing applications of engraving systems in multiple industries. In addition, the Growing application of laser technology and engraving in the apparel industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the Portable Engraving System Market.

Challenges - The expensive engraving systems limiting mass-segment consumers' adoption will be a major challenge for the portable engraving system market during the forecast period.

Portable Engraving System Market - Vendor Analysis

The portable engraving system market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investments in R&D to compete in the market. The portable engraving system market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AP Lazer, and Dolphin Laser Machine Pvt.Ltd, Dongguan Diaojiang Technology Co. Ltd, Dongguan Sanhe Laser Technology Co. Ltd., Epilog Corp., GCC, Gravotech Marking SAS, HeatSign Industry Ltd., Hispeed Laser Technology Ltd., Laserstar Technologies Corp., Morn Laser, PRAKASH GROUP, Pryor Technology Ltd., RED Technology Co. Ltd., Roland DGA Corp., Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd., SIC MARKING Group, TIANJIN RICHPEACE AI CO. Ltd., Trotec Laser GmbH, and Western Engravers Supply Inc. among others.

Few companies with key offerings -

AP Lazer - The company offers portable engraving systems such as SN4836LR and SN2616 laser machines.

Epilog Corp. - The company offers portable engraving systems.

HeatSign Industry Ltd. - The company offers portable engraving systems.

Hispeed Laser Technology Ltd. - The company offers portable engraving systems.

Laserstar Technologies Corp. - The company offers portable engraving systems.

Portable Engraving System Market - Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Laser portable engraving system - size and forecast 2021-2026

Mechanical portable engraving system - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

The competitive scenario provided in the Portable Engraving System Market Report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Portable Engraving System Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Portable Engraving System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 194.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AP Lazer, Dolphin Laser Machine Pvt.Ltd, Dongguan Diaojiang Technology Co. Ltd, Dongguan Sanhe Laser Technology Co. Ltd., Epilog Corp., GCC, Gravotech Marking SAS, HeatSign Industry Ltd., Hispeed Laser Technology Ltd., Laserstar Technologies Corp., Morn Laser, PRAKASH GROUP, Pryor Technology Ltd., RED Technology Co. Ltd., Roland DGA Corp., Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd., SIC MARKING Group, TIANJIN RICHPEACE AI CO. Ltd., Trotec Laser GmbH, and Western Engravers Supply Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Industrials Market " Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Laser portable engraving system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Laser portable engraving system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Laser portable engraving system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Laser portable engraving system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Laser portable engraving system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Mechanical portable engraving system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Mechanical portable engraving system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Mechanical portable engraving system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Mechanical portable engraving system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Mechanical portable engraving system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AP Lazer

Exhibit 89: AP Lazer - Overview



Exhibit 90: AP Lazer - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AP Lazer - Key offerings

10.4 Dolphin Laser Machine Pvt.Ltd

Exhibit 92: Dolphin Laser Machine Pvt.Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 93: Dolphin Laser Machine Pvt.Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Dolphin Laser Machine Pvt.Ltd - Key offerings

10.5 Dongguan Sanhe Laser Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 95: Dongguan Sanhe Laser Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Dongguan Sanhe Laser Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Dongguan Sanhe Laser Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Epilog Corp.

Exhibit 98: Epilog Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Epilog Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Epilog Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Epilog Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 GCC

Exhibit 102: GCC - Overview



Exhibit 103: GCC - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: GCC - Key offerings

10.8 Gravotech Marking SAS

Exhibit 105: Gravotech Marking SAS - Overview



Exhibit 106: Gravotech Marking SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Gravotech Marking SAS - Key offerings

10.9 HeatSign Industry Ltd.

Exhibit 108: HeatSign Industry Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: HeatSign Industry Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: HeatSign Industry Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Hispeed Laser Technology Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Hispeed Laser Technology Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Hispeed Laser Technology Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Hispeed Laser Technology Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 RED Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: RED Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: RED Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: RED Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 SIC MARKING Group

Exhibit 117: SIC MARKING Group - Overview



Exhibit 118: SIC MARKING Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: SIC MARKING Group - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

