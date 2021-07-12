Portable Generator Market in Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry to reach $ 680.03 million | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have At Par impact on the portable generator market.

The portable generator market in the heavy electrical equipment industry is expected to reach USD 680.03 million, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% during 2020-2024, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Portable Generator Market in Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry 2020-2024: Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the portable generator market. Atlas Copco AB, Briggs & Stratton Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Power Systems Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., ViacomCBS Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

This study identifies the emergence of dual fuel generator technology as one of the prime reasons driving the Portable Generator Market growth during the next few years. However, the emerging alternatives may threaten the growth of the market.

Global Diesel Generator Market for Industrial Applications- The diesel generator market for industrial applications is segmented by type (stationar and portable) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Global High-Capacity Gas Generator Market- The high-capacity gas generator market is segmented by output power capacity (less than 300 kW, 301-1000 kW, and above 1000 kW), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and key vendors.

