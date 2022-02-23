Portable Inverter Generators Market revenue to cross USD 3.1 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

The unreliable grid infrastructure coupled with rapid population growth will foster the adoption of portable inverter generators. The growing consumer spending confidence and increasing disposable incomes will shape the industry potential. The strengthening demand for increased reliability & zero downtime will continue the deployment of these gensets. The product offers key advantages including compactness, lightweight, and operational suitability, thus stimulating product demand.

Infrastructure development and ongoing construction boom are emerging as catalysts of the portable inverter generators market progression. Expansion in the generator sets industry can be intrinsically linked to the growth of construction equipment sales. Robust demand from the domestic market is largely driven by a steady rise in infrastructural investments, sustainable development in the real estate market, and increasing public-private partnership projects.

Middle East portable inverter generators market is anticipated to reach USD 158 million by 2028 due to the ongoing government electrification programs along with a burgeoning population. Increasing voltage fluctuations in line with prolonged electricity blackouts driven by hurricanes & storms will favor the business outlook. Aging grid infrastructures coupled with deteriorating grid resiliency will positively sway the industry potential.

Leading players operating in the market include Cummins, Inc., Briggs & Stratton, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Kohler, Yamaha Motor Co., Generac Power Systems, Honda Motor Co., Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Wacker Neuson SE, Honeywell International, Deere & Company, DuroMax Power Equipment, Champion Power Equipment, FIRMAN Power Equipment, WEN Products, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, A-iPower, HIMOINSA, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Some prime findings of the portable inverter generators market report include:

The market is growing rapidly credited to robust growth across the residential sector.

The increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply will fuel the industry growth.

Rapid industrialization and increasing infrastructure developments will propel the industry progression.

Growing consumer preferences toward smaller surface footprints and easier portability will sustain the dominance of 1 kVA to 2 kVA rated units.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Portable Inverter Generators Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Vendor Matrix

3.2 Innovation & technology landscape

3.3 Regulatory landscape

3.4 COVID- 19 impact on the industry outlook

3.5 Industry impact forces

3.5.1 Growth drivers

3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6 Growth potential analysis

3.7 Porter's Analysis

3.7.1 Bargaining power of buyers

3.7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.7.3 Threat of new entrants

3.7.4 Threat of substitutes

3.8 Competitive landscape, 2021

3.9 PESTEL Analysis

