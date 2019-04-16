Portable Mini Fridge Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portable Mini Fridge Market by Type (Less Than 1 cu. ft., 1 - 1.9 cu. ft., 2 - 2.9 cu. ft., 3 - 3.9 cu. ft., and 4 - 5 cu. ft.) and Application (Commercial Use and Home Use): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025



Portable Mini Fridge Market Overview:



Portable mini fridge also known as travel mini fridge is a compact size fridge that can be easily moved around. The smaller frame and light weight allow it to be set up virtually anywhere. Typically, portable mini fridge helps to keep food, beverages, cosmetics, and medicines cool while traveling or outing. Portable mini fridge is ideal option for micro homes and RV (recreational vehicles) as it does not occupy a lot of space compared to the traditional counterpart. They are widely used across different hospitals and clinics to keep organs and drugs under a certain temperature. They also are very energy efficient as a baseline product in this category requires only 12 volts to function.



The rise in trend of outings and picnic in the Western countries is expected to boost the growth of the portable mini fridge market. It plays an important role of keeping food, beverages, and other similar items fresh throughout the outing. The global portable mini fridge market is driven by rise in the preference of consuming fresh and cooked food. Moreover, technological advancements leading to the emergence of more energy efficient models boost the growth of the portable mini fridge market. However, high cost of the product hinders the market growth. Adoption of micro home concepts & mobile homes and increase in the adoption of recreational vehicles are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.



The portable mini fridge market is segmented based on type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into less than 1 cu. ft., 1–1.9 cu. ft., 2–2.9 cu. ft., 3–3.9 cu. ft., and 4–5 cu. ft. Based on application, the market is divided into commercial and residential use. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Europe is one of the regions where the adoption of portable mini fridge is high. The key players in the industry relied on acquisition and expansion as strategies to overcome competition and improve their share in the world market. The key players profiled in the report include ARB, Danby, Dometic Group AB, EdgeStar (Living Direct, Inc.), Engel Australia Pty Ltd., Haier Inc, Koolatron, LG Electronics, Godrej Group, and Whynter.



In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the types of portable mini fridges.

Portable Mini Fridge Key Market Segments:



By Type

Less Than 1 cu. ft.

1–1.9 cu. ft.

2–2.9 cu. ft.

3–3.9 cu. ft.

4–5 cu. ft.



By Application

Commercial Use

Home Use



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Benelux

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



