Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global portable oxygen concentrators market for the period 2018 to 2026. Rise in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), geriatric population, technological advancements, increase in healthcare expenditure, and surge in the demand for portable oxygen concentrators while traveling and its preference in homecare settings are likely to be major drivers of the global portable oxygen concentrators market during the forecast period.



The global portable oxygen concentrators market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a snapshot that provides information on various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product, indication, end-user, and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section.Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and profiles of key market players, along with business overview, to project the competitive landscape of the market.



The section also provides market attractiveness analysis based on region and market share analysis in terms of key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global portable oxygen concentrators market.



Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global portable oxygen concentrators market has been segmented into pulse flow and continuous flow.The segments have been analyzed based on available portable oxygen concentrators types used as per its technology and functionality.



In terms of indication, the global portable oxygen concentrators market has been classified into COPD, asthma, sleep apnea and others.Based on end-user, the global portable oxygen concentrators market has been divided into homecare, travel, hospital, and others.



Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2018 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period 2016 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global portable oxygen concentrators market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period 2018 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period 2016 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players operating in the global portable oxygen concentrators market based on various attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The players covered in the report include ResMed, Invacare Corporation, Medical Depot, Inc. dba DeVilbiss Healthcare, Precision Medical, Inc., O2 Concepts, LLC. , GCE Group, CAIRE Inc. (Chart Industries), Inogen, Besco Medical Co., LTD, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.



The global portable oxygen concentrators market has been segmented as below:



Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market, by Product

Pulse Flow

Continuous Flow



Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market, by Indication

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Asthma

Sleep Apnea

Others



Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market, by End-user

Homecare

Travel

Hospital

Others



Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of Middle East & Africa



