Portable Oxygen Solutions Named to Coveted Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in the US

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Portable Oxygen Solutions (https://www.portableoxygensolutions.com/) recently placed number 1055 on Inc.'s annual list of the fastest growing companies in America. Average companies bearing this distinction have grown as much as six-fold in the previous year. This award earns Portable Oxygen Solutions a distinction once shared with household names like Inuit, Zappos, Under Armour and Microsoft.

The Inc. 5000 list is compiled and ranked to represent percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Companies are all U.S.-based, privately held and cannot be subsidiaries of larger companies. Annual revenue must reach at least $100,000. Inc. magazine has given the award since its first issue in 1979.

Portable Oxygen Solutions has been trusted to take care of patients from some of the best-known hospitals and prestigious medical practices in the nation. Adopting a simple but sincere patient-first approach to selling oxygen concentrators has proved to be the secret ingredient which has allowed the oxygen supply company to enjoy spectacular growth over the past year.

Company Mission

Our goal when we formed Portable Oxygen Solutions almost six years ago was the same as it is today: to improve the health, well-being, and quality of life for oxygen therapy patients, predominantly those diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). We continue to strive to be a valuable resource for people in need of a Portable Oxygen Concentrator. Offering better affordability, better availability, and most importantly, building better customer relationships for the long term.

Company Approach

Portable Oxygen Solution's approach to their business hinges on individualized customer support. They believe that having the right portable oxygen concentrator can be just as important as having oxygen itself. Supplemental oxygen has been proven to drastically reduce the symptoms experienced by COPD sufferers as well as extend their lives. But much of the equipment COPD patients need is heavy and bulky, reducing overall compliance and daily activity. Portable Oxygen Solutions ensures that each of their patients are outfitted based on exact needs, but in such a way as to promote continued healthy, active lifestyles.

"We are happy to receive this award from Inc. It lets us know that our team here is doing an amazing job, and that we've developed a recipe for our success. But for us, it's ultimately about our customers: the men and women we help every single day. We take great pride in providing advice and guidance to help each of our clients select the right portable oxygen concentrator that fits their specific needs and life style," said Todd Flesch, owner.

About Portable Oxygen Solutions

Portable Oxygen Solutions is an oxygen concentrator specialist based in North Carolina that has built a solid reputation on spectacular customer service. The company is dedicated to helping their oxygen therapy users maintain active lifestyles, improve their quality of life and increase their individual freedom and independence. Portable Oxygen Solutions is also a trail blazer for the sale of online medical equipment, including portable oxygen concentrators and all related accessories. Learn more at: www.portableoxygensolutions.com.

