Portable power station market: Historic industry size and analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable power station market size is forecasted to increase by USD 179.21 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.59%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power during power outages, the declining prices of lithium-ion batteries, and the high prevalence of tourism.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Power Station Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global portable power station market as a part of the renewable electricity market, which covers companies engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity using renewable sources.

Charts and data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AIMTOM Co. Ltd., Allpowers Industrial International, Anker Technology UK Ltd., Bluetti Power Inc., ChargeTech Inc., Drow Enterprise Co. Ltd., EcoFlow Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Fanttik Inc., Goal Zero LLC, GoSun, Jackery Inc., Klein Tools Inc., Li Power (Shenzhen) Technology Co. Ltd., Lion Energy, Midland Radio Corp., Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, ROCKSOLAR, The Duracell Co., and TogoPower.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and NEUTRAL.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the portable power station market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by application (off-grid power, emergency power, and automotive) and technology (lithium-ion and sealed lead-acid).

Segmentation by application (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

Off-grid power:

The off-grid power segment grew gradually by USD 174.57 million between 2017 and 2021. Portable power stations are an integral part of remote microgrids, which are also known as off-grid power. There is a significant rise in demand for electricity when compared to the expansion rate of conventional electricity grids. Hence, a majority of the power demand from remote areas will be met by off-grid power systems during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions

Portable power station market in Europe by source, technology, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 26.42 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.24%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by source (hybrid and direct) and technology (lithium-ion and sealed lead-acid).

Geothermal power market by type and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by 48,935.01 GW from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 8.2%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The rising investments and government initiatives are driving market growth.

What are the key data covered in the portable power station market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the portable power station market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the portable power station market size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the portable power station market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of portable power station market vendors

Portable Power Station Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 179.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.08 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, Australia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled AIMTOM Co. Ltd., Allpowers Industrial International, Anker Technology UK Ltd., Bluetti Power Inc., ChargeTech Inc., Drow Enterprise Co. Ltd., EcoFlow Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Fanttik Inc., Goal Zero LLC, GoSun, Jackery Inc., Klein Tools Inc., Li Power (Shenzhen) Technology Co. Ltd., Lion Energy, Midland Radio Corp., Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, ROCKSOLAR, The Duracell Co., and TogoPower Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Utilities Market Reports

