Portable Sanitizing Station™ from the National Safety Health & Compliance Commission Helps Combat the Spread of COVID-19

The Sanitizing Station™ is a sturdily constructed booth which provides a number of top-of-the-line features to help combat the spread of COVID-19. When an individual enters the station, a motion detection sensor is triggered, activating the thermal temperature sensor which provides a contactless fever check. Anyone who has a fever is denied entrance to the facility in which a Sanitizing Station™ is installed. Non-feverish individuals will continue on in the sanitizing process. The individual will take a pre-portioned amount of hand sanitizer from the wall-mounted dispenser. To ensure overall disinfection, an exterior sanitizing mist is sprayed into the station. The mist is an all natural, non-toxic, FDA approved solution which kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses.

This unique disinfection equipment makes it easy to enhance employee and client comfort levels thanks to the assurance that all possible sanitization measures have been undertaken. The Sanitizing Station™ is remarkably portable and can be easily installed almost anywhere. Clients can install a single stand-alone station for entrance and exits into their facilities. Higher traffic facilities can install multiple Sanitizing Stations™ side by side.

When a business installs a Sanitizing Station™ it is telling clients and employees 'we welcome you back, and we take your health and safety very seriously,' explains A.J. Caro, Vice President of the National Safety Health & Compliance Commission.

Sanitizing Stations™ are built to last, easy to install and move and are manufactured with high quality materials. The National Safety Health & Compliance Commission, which is headquartered in Smithtown, New York and has manufacturing facilities in New York, Argentina and China, not only builds Sanitizing Stations™ for use around the world, they use the very same technology to disinfect all staff prior to entering their own facility.

