Portable Smoke/Carbon-Monoxide Detector Developed by InventHelp Inventor (HLW-2154)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "All too often, the batteries in smoke and carbon-monoxide detectors die, and nobody replaces them, so these detectors no longer work," said an inventor from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. "As a solution to this problem, I came up with a portable, highly efficient means to detect such dangers."

He developed the SMOKE ALARM BUDDY to offer a more convenient way to detect smoke and carbon monoxide. The unit does not require battery changes like conventional detectors. It features a compact, easily portable design that can be taken along anywhere. Additionally, the invention is designed to enhance personal safety, and it also helps to safeguard property against damages.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HLW-2154, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

