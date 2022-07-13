Portable ultrasound equipment market, Evolving Opportunities with Canon Inc. and Clarius Mobile Health Corp - Technavio

Key Market Driver

The main factor fueling the market's expansion for portable ultrasound equipment is the rising demand for such equipment. Due to its simplicity of use, compact size, and superior results, portable ultrasound technology is becoming more and more popular. Portable ultrasound devices are created to provide very sophisticated home healthcare services for people. These devices incorporate wireless capabilities like Bluetooth and any near-field communication.

The development of technology has also made it possible for medical devices to be powered or recharged remotely using materials like textiles and plastics. Some manufacturers use semiconductor technology to create efficient, creative designs that use less power, lowering the overall system cost of portable gadgets by reducing power consumption.

Major Five Portable Ultrasound Equipment Companies:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Canon Inc.

Clarius Mobile Health Corp.

Esaote SpA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

Healcerion Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Product Outlook

The sector of cart-trolley-based ultrasound devices will significantly increase its market share of portable ultrasound equipment. The market was dominated by cart-trolley-based ultrasound systems, which were increasingly being used by hospitals and healthcare facilities. This is so that many patients can be screened at once using devices that have high screen resolution and superior imaging quality.

Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Geography Outlook

North America will account for 41% of market growth. In North America, the US is a crucial market for portable ultrasound equipment. This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets. Over the projected period, the prevalence of acute and chronic respiratory problems, as well as cardiovascular diseases, will help the portable ultrasound equipment market develop in North America.

Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Canon Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., Esaote SpA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Healcerion Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03:Value chain: Healthcare equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Cart/trolley-based ultrasound equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Cart/trolley-based ultrasound equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Cart/trolley-based ultrasound equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Handheld ultrasound equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Handheld ultrasound equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Handheld ultrasound equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Volume drivers – Demand led growth

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 43: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Canon Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 46: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Clarius Mobile Health Corp.

Exhibit 48: Clarius Mobile Health Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Clarius Mobile Health Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Clarius Mobile Health Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Esaote SpA

10.6 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 54: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 55: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 57: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 59: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 60: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 62: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Healcerion Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Healcerion Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Healcerion Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Healcerion Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 70: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 72: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 73: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 75: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 80: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 82: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 83: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 85: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

