Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market Size Worth $305.6 Million by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global portable UV sanitizing boxes market size is anticipated to reach USD 305.6 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 15.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing rate of infectious diseases in hospitals, low power consumption, and ease of portability for cleaning small objects in home and commercial space is driving the market. Growing awareness among consumers regarding cleaning of smartphone, wallets, keychains, and watches to prevent transmission of disease is acting as a major driver for the growth of the market.

As per Google Trends, search for UV phone sanitizers have hit breakout thresholds on Google, growing by more than 5,000% in the first quarter of 2020 owing to the recent outbreak of COVID-19. Moreover, PhoneSoap LLC had witnessed a growth in revenue by 20 times compared to revenue generated in 2019 for March. Traffic on the company's website has increased by 3,000%, resulting in most of the UV based product of the company to be out of stock. These aforementioned factors are estimated to boost the demand over the forecasted period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The residential segment is expected to reach USD 198.7 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2020 to 2027

Online distribution channel was valued at USD 29.8 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 100.4 million by 2027

Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period with a revenue based CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/portable-uv-sanitizing-boxes-market

As per research conducted by tech care company Asurion in 2019, Americans check their phone 96 times a day around once in every 10 minutes. There is rise in 20.0% in daily check compared to usage in 2017. As per report published by GERMS, a median of 17,032 bacterial 16S rRNA genes were found per phone of high school student. Moreover, as per scientist at the University of Arizona found that cell phones carry 10 times more bacteria than most toilet seats. These factors are estimated to boost the demand for portable UV sanitizing boxes among consumers.

In terms of application,the residential segment is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 15.8% from 2020 to 2027.Rising awareness among consumers pertaining to number of infectious bacteria's present on the daily used objects is acting as a major driver for increasing adoption of portable UV sanitizing boxes. To gain market share companies in the market are introducing new products. For instance, in April 2020, Totallee, launched UV phone sanitizer with features such as killing of germs and bacteria via UVB and UVC rays, dual bulb for maximum cleaning, along with charging facility. The box is not only applicable for cleaning phone but also can be used forkeys, wallets, and AirPods.

Offline distribution channel dominated the market with revenue-based share of 30.7% in 2019. Brick and mortar is the most preferred distribution channel due to provision of detail instructions about usability by the product specialists. Many consumers in the market prefer purchasing form the stores to find the right fit as per their need and get right product.

North America dominated the market with a revenue-based market share of 40.5% in 2019.Demand in the region is high as consumers in the region are more aware and are willing to spend on innovative and value-added products. Higher expenditure power of the healthcare segment is increasingly adopting product to reduce the number of hospital-acquired infections.

Grand View Research has segmented the global portable UV sanitizing boxes market by application, distribution channel, and region:

Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Residential



Commercial

Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Online



Offline

Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Rest of the World



Brazil

List of Key Players of Portable UV Sanitizing Boxes Market

PhoneSoap LLC



CleanSlate UV



PhonoClean



Phone Tubs



HoMedics USA LLC

LLC

LovingCase (Shenzhen Nuoweir Co.)



Sterilize My Phone LLC



Coospider beauty



Munchkin, Inc.



ANPEI smart medical device technology ( ShenZhen ) Co., Ltd.

Find more research reports on Electronic & Electrical Industry, by Grand View Research:

UV Sterilizer Pouch Market– The market is majorly driven by the effective sterilization attributes of UV sterilizer pouch and the ability of the product to destroy over 90% of harmful contaminants in a short span of time.

Smart Dishwasher Market– Increasing penetration of smart household, consumers' inclinations towards smart kitchen appliances, and rising disposable income are driving the market. In addition, increasing spending on home improvement projects and home remodeling is also driving the demand for smart dishwasher.

Heated Mattress Pads Market– Rising demand for comfort and luxury among consumers is triggering increasing prominence of product premiumization in bedding products, which is positively affecting the sales of heated mattress pads.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.