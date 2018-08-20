Portada Announces Dazzling List of Speakers to Take the Stage at #PortadaNY on September 25

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Portada, www.portada-online.com; the leading networking solutions platform for dynamic tech, marketing and media companies targeting consumers through cultural insights and passion points, has announced the preliminary agenda for this year's edition of Portada New York, to take place on September 25 at the Yotel Hotel in New York City. With the support of Portada's premium partners AcuityAds, Adsmovil, Cultura Colectiva, HCode, Geoscape, Latcom, Pulpo Media, Undertone, and VidaPrimo, this edition of #PortadaNY will be more thrilling than ever.

THOUGHT LEADERS AND TOPICS TO BE DISCUSSED AT PORTADA NY INCLUDE:

FASHION MARKETING IN MULTICULTURAL AMERICA: The role of the marketer is evolving as the U.S. is now a country with a multicultural majority. Why and how a major lifestyle brand uses multicultural insights to market to the U.S. consumer by Fabiola Velarde, Managing Director, U.S. CH Carolina Herrera.

WORKSHOP: HOW CAN MULTICULTURAL INSIGHTS AND ADVERTISING MAKE GENERAL MARKET CAMPAIGNS MORE EFFECTIVE?

Through an interactive session format (Samoan Circle), whereby anyone in the audience who wants to talk may step forward, Portada's Agency Star Committee members will dive deep into the above question. Participants include Dana Bonkowski, SVP, Multicultural Lead Starcom, Darcy Bowe,SVP, Media Director, Starcom USA, Lauren Wormser, Communications Planning Director, Mediacom and David Queamante, SVP, Client Business Partner, UM Worldwide.

After the morning break, attendees will kick off Portada's new service, Portada Meet-Up, and have three one-on-one meetings with brand and agency executives of their choice.

To close with a flourish, Council System members will name the winners of the 2018 Portada Awards in an exclusive ceremony and party that will allow attendees to continue networking while enjoying drop-dead views of the city.

To get tickets to the award ceremony, or to the whole Portada New York conference day, go to https://www.portada-online.com/events/portadanewyork/. Portada will donate 25% of each ticket to non-for-profit partner BOSS, the Business of Sports School in New York City.

Further details and speakers will be announced as the date approaches.

The Portada New York Sponsors are:

AcuityAds, Adsmovil, Cultura Colectiva, HCode, Geoscape, Latcom, Pulpo Media, Undertone, and VidaPrimo.

About Portada

Portada is a leading networking solutions platform for dynamic tech, marketing and media companies targeting consumers through cultural insights and passion points in the Americas. Portada members receive top business leads through a guaranteed amount of annual meetings with brand marketing executives. In addition, members obtain best-in-class advertising and PR services through Portada media (events, digital-social and print magazine) with an audited reach of more than 120,000 marketing, tech and media executives. (www.portada-online.com). Check out testimonies of Portada's exclusive Council System members at (https://www.portada-online.com/2018/05/31/loreal-allstate-coty-and-many-more-share-their-experience-with-portadas-council-system-membership/)

To find out more about the above cited services, please contact Sales Coordinator Michelle Lopez at michelle@portada-online.com.

Media Contact: isabel Ojeda, isabel@portada-online.com, + 52 1 5564162299

