Portada Live Latam Nov. 19: Leading Brands To Deep-Dive into Latin America's E-Commerce Explosion

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin America E-Commerce is skyrocketing as the current pandemic has accelerated digital transformation. This makes the benefits to be reaped from e-commerce investments and e-commerce marketing very tantalizing to brand marketers and marketing service suppliers.

Portada, the leading networking solutions platform for dynamic tech, marketing and media companies, is excited to announce Portada Live Latam on November 19 . Through a combination of exclusive bespoke workshops, pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings, and collaborative knowledge-sharing sessions, Portada Live Latin America will provide both brand marketers and marketing service suppliers the ideal platform to gain exclusive insights and develop new business.

Latin American Marketing Event: Brand Marketer Driven Programming

A key feature of Portada's Council System of brand marketers is that they drive event programming. The below topics will be discussed by thought leaders and experts from the Latin American brand marketing community:

Collaborative Knowledge-Sharing Session: How Covid-19 is Accelerating Digital Transformation in Latin America - A cross-industry perspective

Brand marketing executives from the finance, QSR, retail and beauty industries will provide actionable insights about their digital transformation and readiness in these unprecedented times.

Research Spotlight: Consumer Response to Brand Communications in Latin America

An in-depth analysis of consumer receptivity and reaction to brand communications in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico in 2020. Based on proprietary country and sector consumer surveys 2020 findings will be provided and advice for brand communications in 2021 will be given.

Brand Marketer Challenge: The Holy Grail - Social Selling

In social media over indexing Latin America, a successful social selling practice has become a crucial driver for e-commerce. Understanding the relationship between content and commerce has become hugely important for sales growth. What innovations are currently being created and what will happen next?

Opportunities for Marketing Service Suppliers

According to David Karp, Sales Director at Portada. "Here's an extraordinary opportunity for Marketing Suppliers to get pre-selected 25-minute meetings with senior-level Latin American marketing buyers who are normally very difficult to reach. Let us help you customize a schedule of 4 to 12 guaranteed meetings to assist you in your new business development efforts."

Already confirmed Portada Live Latin America Partners include:

Causal IQ

Criteo

Golin

Vevo

Treasure Data

Xandr

