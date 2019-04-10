Portage Point Continues to Expand Execution Platform

CHICAGO, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with stakeholders during periods of transition, underperformance and distress, announced today that it has recently hired Scott Canna and John Shannon to support client engagements.

These additions provide further depth to support Portage Point's growing client base and closely follow the hiring of Mark Berger, who joined the firm in February as a Senior Director.

Mr. Canna will serve as a Vice President joining Portage Point from Winona Capital Management where he provided acquisition and growth capital to consumer-driven brands. Prior to that, Scott was an Investment Banking Analyst in both the Global Industrials and Mergers & Acquisitions Group at Citigroup. He graduated Cum Laude from the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame.

Mr. Shannon will serve as an Associate joining Portage Point from Lazard Freres & Co where he was an Investment Banking Analyst in the Restructuring Group. John graduated from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University where he was a member of the Investment Banking Workshop and Hutton Honors College.

"I am pleased to welcome Scott and John to the Portage Point team and remain encouraged by our ability to consistently attract talent at the highest level," said Matthew Ray, Founder and Managing Partner of Portage Point. "These additions continue to evidence the highly selective talent acquisition model that underpins our commitment to consistently and positively impact client outcomes."

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point is a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with middle market companies and their stakeholders to develop and implement value maximization strategies during periods of transition, underperformance and distress. Our proven team of operators, advisors, investors, lenders, and board members has the unique ability to identify, preserve and create value in challenging and complex situations. Portage Point has a successful track record in both operational turnarounds and financial restructurings that is built upon differentiated strategic insight, disciplined operational execution and deep financial expertise.

Since its founding in 2016, industry-leading organizations have honored Portage Point Partners with several transaction and individual awards. For more information, please visit www.portagepointpartners.com .

SOURCE Portage Point Partners

Related Links

http://www.portagepointpartners.com

