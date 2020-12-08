Portage Point Deepens Supply Chain & Procurement Expertise and Establishes Dallas Presence with Veteran Advisor Jim Franks

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with stakeholders during periods of transition, underperformance and distress, announced today that Jim Franks has joined the firm as a Managing Director in Dallas.

Jim has over 25 years of advisory and operational experience in the energy industry. "Jim has built and bolstered supply chain and procurement practices across the top management consultancies," said Matthew Ray, Founder & Managing Partner of Portage Point. "His deep subject matter expertise and substantial energy background aligns with our growth strategy to strengthen our sector and functional expertise while expanding our geographic presence."

Previously, Mr. Franks has held the roles of Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting, Principal at EY and Partner at Accenture. His decades of global advisory experience in interim management, large-scale transformation and digital operations have helped clients reduce cost, optimize working capital and enhance customer service across supply chain and operations.

Mr. Franks holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the United States Air Force Academy and an MBA from Southern Methodist University.

"I have always seen an opportunity in the market for a boutique operational transformation, restructuring and interim management firm," Mr. Franks said. "Portage Point has developed a proven track record of delivering quality and value in challenging and complex environments. I am certain the firm will continue to experience its current growth trajectory and I am looking forward to playing a significant role."

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point is a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with companies and their stakeholders navigating complexity, transition, and underperformance. The firm is comprised of an operationally oriented team encompassing a broad range of expertise built to maximize value and align stakeholder interests while guiding businesses through the most urgent and complex challenges ranging from performance improvement to accelerated transformation to complex financial restructuring.

Since its founding in 2016, industry-leading organizations have honored Portage Point with numerous transaction and individual awards. For more information, please visit www.portagepointpartners.com.

