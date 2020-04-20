Portage Point Launches West Coast Practice with Industry Veteran Darrick Martin

CHICAGO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), an interim management and business advisory firm that partners with stakeholders during periods of transition, underperformance and distress, announced today that Darrick Martin has joined the firm to lead the West Coast Region.

Darrick brings over 20 years of interim management and advisory experience to Portage Point advising stakeholders during periods of underperformance and transition. "We are thrilled that Darrick has joined the Portage Point team and will be spearheading our West Coast growth initiatives," said Matthew Ray, Founder and Managing Partner of Portage Point. "His operational and financial restructuring capabilities fortify our platform and reinforce our commitment to the attracting high-performance professionals required to consistently impact outcomes."

Mr. Martin joins Portage Point after recently advising diverse stakeholders in complex situations as a Managing Director in the Turnaround & Restructuring practice of Alvarez & Marsal ("A&M"). At A&M, Darrick successfully guided debtors, lenders, private equity firms and growth companies through many challenges. Darrick has assisted clients across a wide variety of industries, including aviation, manufacturing, retail, real estate, technology, hospitality, telecommunications, and entertainment.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Portage Point team," Mr. Martin said. "Portage Point has consistently demonstrated that its deep operational expertise and differentiated perspective delivers significantly improved outcomes for clients. The quality, track record and focus of the team at Portage Point in delivering value to their clients is exceptional."

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point is a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with companies and their stakeholders navigating complexity, transition and underperformance. The firm is comprised of an operationally oriented team encompassing a broad range of expertise built to maximize value and align stakeholder interests while guiding businesses through the most urgent and complex challenges ranging from performance improvement to accelerated transformation to complex financial restructuring.

Since its founding in 2016, industry-leading organizations have honored Portage Point Partners with numerous transaction and individual awards. For more information, please visit www.portagepointpartners.com.

