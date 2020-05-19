Porte Brown Named as One of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Illinois

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm, is pleased to announce the firm has been named as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Illinois. The Best Places to Work competition is a combination survey, study and awards ceremony established to identify the top employers in the state of Illinois. This is the eighth consecutive time Porte Brown has made the list and the fifth time within the medium employer category. The awards program began in 2006 and is promoted by The Daily Herald Business Ledger in partnership with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, MRA-The Management Association, the Small Business Advocacy Council and Best Companies Group.

2020 Best Places to Work in Illinois Porte Brown

The ranking of the Best Places to Work in Illinois will be unveiled at an awards ceremony the evening of Thursday, August 20, 2020. Then the rankings will be published on the Business Ledger website (www.dhbusinessledger.com), and a special commemorative section profiling the companies selected as the Best Places to Work in Illinois will be published September 14. An unranked list of all honorees will be announced in the May 18 issue of the Business Ledger. Coverage will also be provided through the parent publication – The Daily Herald. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Illinois program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkinIL.com.

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 70 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

Porte Brown serves accounting and consulting clients from offices in Illinois, Indiana, and Texas. For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

*Wealth Management Services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM. Insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency.





Contact: Pam Metzger, [email protected] 847-956-1040

SOURCE Porte Brown

Related Links

http://www.PorteBrown.com

