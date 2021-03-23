Porte Brown Recognized by Accounting Today As a 2021 Firm to Watch & Top Regional Leader

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm, is pleased to announce the firm has been named to Accounting Today's "Firms to Watch" list in this year's "Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders" report. This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the accounting industry, benefiting the industry's economy, workforce and businesses. More than 400 firms participate in the annual survey process, which ranks U.S.-based firms by their net revenue (Y/E 2020). In addition, Porte Brown has been named a "Great Lakes Regional Leader" for the sixth consecutive year. The Great Lakes region includes the states of Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

"Porte Brown has a great group of clients who have supported us over the years," said Bruce Jones, CEO & Managing Partner. "As our clients and their businesses mature, we try to anticipate the next level of service they will expect," Jones continued. "This year marks our 75th anniversary and as we continue to grow both strategically and organically, we appreciate the feedback we receive from our clients and look forward to the next 75 years together!"

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For 75 years Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

Porte Brown serves accounting and consulting clients from offices in Illinois and Texas. For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

*Wealth Management Services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM. Insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency.

