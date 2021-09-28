Porter Wright earns Mansfield Rule Certification Plus status for second straight year

"For Porter Wright as a firm to be a part of this imperative shift across the legal industry is invigorating and inspiring," shared Deb Boiarsky, Chief Operating Partner at Porter Wright. "Our firm has thoughtfully created and adopted policies, procedures and programs to weave diversity, equity and inclusion into our everyday practices. Achieving Mansfield Rule Certification Plus reminds us that while there is still work to be done, we are making strides toward systemic change in our own hallways and in the profession."

Porter Wright first sought Mansfield Rule certification as a way to work alongside other like-minded firms to boost the representation of diverse lawyers in law firm leadership. For two years now, it has collaborated with DiversityLab on multiple audits to share data towards achieving the Rules' requirements. This includes measurements of whether the firm has considered at least 30 percent women lawyers, attorneys of color, LGBTQ+ attorneys and lawyers with disabilities for leadership and governance roles, equity partner promotions, formal client pitch opportunities and lateral hires.

"As a Mansfield Rule participant, our goal is to propel our firm forward in being the most welcoming, diverse place possible to work and do business with," said Joyce Edelman, partner and former chair of the firm's Women's Leadership Initiative. "Improving the recruitment, retention and promotion of underrepresented attorneys allows us to attract the best talent, enhance client services and enrich our workplace and communities."

"Participating in the Mansfield Rule certification process requires extreme transparency and holds us accountable to our DE&I goals," shared Karim Ali, partner and Chief Diversity Officer for the firm. "We will continue to push the envelope when it comes to elevating the diversity of our hiring practices and inclusivity of our workplace. The challenging work will continue."

