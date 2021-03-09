Porte's #DoorToChange Program Gives Back To Charity Partners: GLAAD, Save The Children And The Humane Society Of The United States

The founding charity partners of Porte's #DoorToChange program are GLAAD, Save the Children, and the Humane Society of the United States. Porte has set a goal to donate more than $100,000 to its charity partners in 2021.

"Charitable giving is incredibly important to us at Porte and after talking with our members, it became very clear that they share that same passion," said Melanie Few, Chief Marketing Officer, Populus Financial Group. "As a result, we established the #DoorToChange program. Porte members simply select the charity partner that is personally meaningful to them and with each debit card purchase made, Porte makes a donation based on the size of the transaction to the #DoorToChange partner."

The #DoorToChange program does not cost members anything and selecting a charity is as simple as a few easy clicks in the Porte app. Further, members can change the charity they support at any time. Porte plans to expand the list of charity partners throughout the year and deepen these relationships based on member feedback and interest.

The founding charity partners of Porte's #DoorToChange program include:

GLAAD

GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, works through entertainment, news, and digital media to share stories from the LGBTQ community that accelerate acceptance. The organization was founded in 1985 by a small group of journalists and writers in response to the grossly defamatory and sensationalized coverage of HIV/AIDS. Now a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished for the LGBTQ community and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love.

Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since its founding more than 100 years ago, Save the Children has changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, the organization gives children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. They do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share.

The Humane Society of the United States

As the nation's largest animal protection organization founded in 1954, the Humane Society of the United States fights to end all forms of animal cruelty. Their rescue and direct care work responds to major cruelty and disaster situations providing hands-on care for domesticated and wild animals. Their education, legislative and policy work is focused on preventing tomorrow's animal cruelty and abuse. The Humane Society of the United States has a powerful legacy of positive change for animals.

Launched late last year, Porte is the mobile banking solution that provides tools and technology to put members on a path to financial freedom. Representing a modern approach to banking, Porte provides members with real-world insights into their financial challenges and resources to help guide them as they make financial decisions.

Based on feedback from consumers, Porte was designed to deliver key benefits and features in a premium package. #DoorToChange is one of the key features that drives Porte membership. In addition, Porte offers an up to 3.00% Annual Percentage Yield Savings Account,3 with members earning up to 60x the national average,4 with no monthly fees.5

Porte accounts and services have been established in partnership with MetaBank®, National Association, Member FDIC. To start your path towards financial freedom, download the Porte app in the App Store or Google Play. For more information on Porte, visit www.portebanking.com.

About Porte

Porte is a mobile banking solution committed to helping its members navigate a path toward financial freedom. Part of Populus Financial Group, Porte does not have costly physical locations, allowing it to reduce fees typically charged by traditional banks and increase its charitable giving based on member activity. Visit PorteBanking.com for more information.

About MetaBank ®, N.A.

MetaBank®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.®, a South Dakota-based financial holding company. MetaBank, is a financial enablement company that works to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity for all. MetaBank strives to remove barriers that traditional institutions put in the way of financial access, and promote economic mobility by providing responsible, secure, high quality financial products that contribute to individuals and communities at the core of the real economy. Additional information can be found by visiting www.metapay.com or www.metafinancialgroup.com.

