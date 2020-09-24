Portfolio BI Awarded Best Data Management Solution 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portfolio BI, a leading provider of front-to-back solutions for order management, portfolio management, data management, and reporting for the buy-side, today announced that it has been named as the best data management solution by HFM Week in the HFM US Services Awards 2020.

The HFM US Services Awards are in their 11th year and honor providers of services and solutions to the North American hedge fund industry that has proved exceptional innovation, customer service, and business performance over the past 12 months.

Jeremy Siegel, CEO at Portfolio BI, commented: "2020 has certainly been a challenging year for the hedge fund industry, following the market dislocation in March. To have our PBI EDM solutions recognized by such a prestigious panel highlights how well we have continued to innovate and deliver to our clients in this challenging climate. This is a proud moment for all of us at Portfolio BI."

This marks the first time Portfolio BI has won the accolade at the HFM US Service Provider Awards and builds on a phenomenally successful year to date. In August, PBI EDM was shortlisted in the Data Management Insight Awards 2020 for five categories, ‍including the best cloud-based data management solution. This was followed by Portfolio BI being named a finalist in The Drawdown Service Provider Awards 2020 in the technology field.

Portfolio BI EDM is an integrated portfolio and data management software for leading firms. We help firms fulfill their needs for the efficient delivery of accurate and timely data, while also helping them realize strategic aims, such as managing business change and becoming more responsive to their clients' needs.

About Portfolio BI

Portfolio BI (PBI) empowers the most sophisticated buy-side ﬁrms to take control of their portfolio and trading data. Born from the merger of LUX FTS and NorthPoint, and backed by Credit Suisse Asset Management's NEXT Investors, our clients benefit from our integrated platforms, local technological expertise, and seasoned financial experts.

We help the buy-side access, organize, and analyze their data; we help firms act on it. With the most configurable solutions on the market, our platforms can be specifically tailored to unique business needs. 150 top tier hedge funds, asset managers, family offices, funds of funds, and institutional investors have trusted PBI's technology for over 25 years. www.portfoliobi.com

