Portfolio BI Wins Best Trading Technology at the AltCredit Fund Intelligence US Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portfolio BI, a leading provider of front-to-back solutions for order management, portfolio management, data management, and reporting for the buy-side, today announced that it was named as the Best Trading Technology by AltCredit in its AltCredit US Services Awards.

"Portfolio BI OMS enables Portfolio Managers, Traders, Compliance, and Operations to work more productively by providing comprehensive order management functionality that supports all asset classes and investment strategies. Receiving this award against the backdrop of a market undergoing extreme volatility, constrained liquidity and increased trading volumes emphasizes the value clients find in our solutions," said Jeremy Siegel, CEO at Portfolio BI. This innovative ceremony recognized and honored providers of services and solutions to the North American credit fund industry that have consistently proven exceptional innovation, customer service, and business performance over the past 12 months.

Earlier this year, Portfolio BI was recognized as the "Best Data Management Solution" by HFM Week in the HFM US Services Awards 2020.

About Portfolio BI

Portfolio BI (PBI) empowers the most sophisticated buy-side ﬁrms to take control of their portfolio and trading data. Born from the merger of LUX FTS and NorthPoint, and backed by Credit Suisse Asset Management's NEXT Investors, our clients benefit from our integrated platforms, local technological expertise, and seasoned financial experts.

We help the buy-side access, organize, and analyze their data; we help firms act on it. With the most configurable solutions on the market, our platforms can be specifically tailored to unique business needs. 150 top tier hedge funds, asset managers, family offices, funds of funds, and institutional investors have trusted PBI's technology for over 25 years. www.portfoliobi.com

