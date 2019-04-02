Portillo's Celebrates 56 Years With 56 Cent Cake Slices

"Every year, we look forward to celebrating our special day with this one-of-a-kind treat as a way to say 'thank you' to our fans for their continued support," said Portillo's CEO, Michael Osanloo. "We couldn't think of a better way to honor this milestone!"

Along with Portillo's classic menu items like the Chicago-Style Hot Dogs, Famous Italian Beef, char-grilled burgers and fresh salads, the Portillo's Famous Chocolate Cake is a true fan favorite. Baked fresh each morning, the sweet treat has two homemade layers of moist chocolate cake filled and topped with chocolate frosting.

This offer is available at all restaurant locations. Offer is only available on Tuesday, April 9 while supplies last and is valid on online orders. One cake slice per online order.

This year, Portillo's will be bringing its iconic menu to several new cities throughout the United States including Davenport, Iowa; Avondale, Arizona; and a third location in Chicago, Illinois at Addison and Kimball.

Fans are also invited to sign up for our Birthday Club to receive a free piece of chocolate cake on their birthday, too! Join now.

Delivery is available online at portillos.com and via the Portillo's app that is available for download on iTunes or Android.

ABOUT PORTILLO'S:

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo's hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called "The Dog House." Years later, Portillo's has grown to include restaurants in more than 50 locations across several states. Portillo's is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. The Portillo's brand also includes Barnelli's restaurants that serve award-winning ribs, pastas with homemade sauces, and fresh sandwiches, soups, and salads. Portillo's ships food to all 50 states via Portillos.com. Portillo's Home Kitchen is the company's fast-growing catering business.

