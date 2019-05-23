Portillo's Celebrates National Italian Beef Week

Whether guests enjoy their Famous Italian Beef dry, with extra gravy or dipped; as a regular Italian Beef or Big Beef; with sweet peppers or hot peppers; take it cheesy on a flakey, buttery croissant; or as a combo with char-grilled sausage, Portillo's is celebrating all flavors, sizes and combinations.

"Every year, we look forward to celebrating two major food holidays and one of those is National Italian Beef Week," said Michael Osanloo, CEO of Portillo's. "Famously known for being slow-roasted for four hours, thinly sliced and served on freshly baked French bread, there is no better way to commemorate Chicago's favorite, homemade Italian Beef."

As a limited time offer, guests in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Champaign, Normal and Peoria can purchase two regular Italian Beef sandwiches for $10 from May 25 – June 2 available in-restaurant or for online ordering at portillos.com.

This offer is not available or valid at all other Illinois restaurant locations. Peppers and cheese not included but can be added for an additional charge. Valid on regular Italian beef sandwiches only. Not valid on Big Beef, Beef-N-Cheddar Croissant, Combo Sandwiches, or Fast Packs. While supplies last. Not valid on catering orders. No substitutions. Valid only 5/25/19 through 6/02/19. Additional restrictions may apply.

Delivery is available online at portillos.com and via the Portillo's app that is available for download on iTunes or Android. For more information on Portillo's, please visit www.portillos.com.

ABOUT PORTILLO'S:

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo's hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called "The Dog House." Years later, Portillo's has grown to include restaurants in more than 50 locations across several states. Portillo's is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. The Portillo's brand also includes Barnelli's restaurants that serve award-winning ribs, pastas with homemade sauces, and fresh sandwiches, soups, and salads. Portillo's ships food to all 50 states via Portillos.com.

