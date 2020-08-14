Portland Business Journal Selects HIS Innovations Group as the 2020 Manufacturing Company of the Year

HILLSBORO, Ore., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HIS Innovations Group, a LVL3 portfolio company, has been selected by the Portland Business Journal as the 2020 Manufacturing Company of the Year in the 51-100 Employee Size Category. The Makers & Manufacturing Awards honor manufacturing companies in Oregon and Southwest Washington for outstanding and innovative practices.

With the larger warehouse space, HIS Innovations Group has the ability to increase its on-hand stock allowing for shorter lead times.

Despite the global pandemic of COVID-19, HIS Innovations Group has continued to increase employment, innovate, expand its customer base, meet deadlines, and make progress towards its goals. The HIS team has proven that if there is a will, there is a way.

During 2020, the company has hired over 30 people to its team, bringing the total to 89 full-time employees, which includes a representative in Dublin, Ireland, making HIS Innovations Group a global brand for the first time. There are currently more than 14 open positions available, with plans to fill these within the next few months.

In May 2020, HIS Innovations Group received the keys to a 72,000-square-foot space in Hillsboro, more than double the size of the company's previous location, bringing the combined square footage of its facilities to 89,000. This new, larger space paved the way for HIS to grow its labor force and grow its capabilities across multiple departments. The company purchased and began commissioning several new pieces of equipment, including a CNC sheet and tube laser, three CNC tube benders, a complete powder coat operation center, two robotic welders, and a CNC press brake machine.

HIS Innovations Group has also broadened its industry focus and product offerings to serve the biopharmaceutical industry while continuing to provide components and custom solutions to customers in the semiconductor and research/laboratory industries. In addition, HIS recently completed the UL 508A panel certification to provide in-house electrical engineering.

Throughout the rest of 2020, HIS Innovations Group plans to continue growing its team, increase the size of its cleanroom, have a complete plastics fabrication center, and increase product offerings in both custom projects and off-the-shelf components. What HIS Innovations Group has already accomplished in 2020 is remarkable, and the company has not let COVID-19 get in its way.

About HIS: Established in 1979, HIS Innovations Group (www.hisoregon.com) is an ISO9001:2015 certified, premier manufacturer and distributor of custom and off-the-shelf stainless steel components and systems. These products are used in high vacuum (HV) and ultra-high vacuum (UHV) systems within the semiconductor, biopharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, national research laboratories, and other industries. HIS also offers early-stage R&D, solution-driven engineering services, rapid prototyping, fabrication, and full-scale production of components and weldments.

Media Contact:

Jason Frank

CEO, HIS Innovations Group; Partner & Founder, LVL3

[email protected]

Related Images

blm-group-lc5-fiber-laser-cutter.jpeg

BLM Group LC5 Fiber Laser Cutter

Capabilities to machine nearly any cutout, shape, and design with 5' x 10' sheet metal as well as round and square tubing up to 120 mm (4.75").

new-larger-warehouse-at-his.jpg

New, Larger Warehouse at HIS

With the larger warehouse space, HIS Innovations Group has the ability to increase its on-hand stock allowing for shorter lead times.

in-house-engineering.jpg

In-House Engineering

Our highly skilled and innovative engineering team has decades of experience in conceptualizing, designing, manufacturing, and delivering quality solutions to the most complex challenges.

Related Links

Products & Custom Solutions

Careers at HIS

SOURCE HIS Innovations Group