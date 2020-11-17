Portland Cement Association to further sustainability goals by creating carbon neutrality roadmap for the cement and concrete industry

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portland Cement Association (PCA), the leading association representing cement manufacturers in the United States, today announced an industry-wide ambition to reduce carbon emissions and further address the impacts of climate change. As PCA members continue to drive down the carbon intensity of their operations and products, PCA will develop a roadmap by the end of 2021 to facilitate its member companies achieving carbon neutrality across the concrete value chain by 2050.

Industries, environmental groups and local governments across the U.S. are increasingly working to mitigate the effects of climate change and create a more sustainable future, and this roadmap positions the cement and concrete industry as the leader in the construction sector in delivering cleaner and greener infrastructure across the country.

"As the second most used material on earth and a cornerstone of our economy, we understand the critical role cement and concrete play in our nation's future, and we are committed to an industry-wide effort that achieves carbon neutrality," said Tom Beck, Chairman of the Portland Cement Association and President of Continental Cement. "We look forward to proactively working with stakeholders across the built environment, policymakers and environmental groups toward this ambitious target."

Concrete provides energy efficiency and lower life-cycle costs, is long lasting, durable and stands up against and provides resilience following natural and man-made disasters. By continuing to drive down emissions and striving for carbon neutrality, cement manufacturers are expanding the positive impact that concrete has on our communities.

"For decades, cement manufacturers have undertaken efforts to aggressively address their environmental footprint," said Rick Bohan, Vice President, Sustainability for the Portland Cement Association. "Developing a roadmap to carbon neutrality by 2050 further demonstrates our industry's commitment to be a part of the solution and tackle this global issue."

Concrete is critical to building a sustainable future, and PCA's roadmap accelerates alignment throughout the industry. The roadmap will identify how to address the challenges that stand in the way of driving down emissions to achieve carbon neutrality, such as developing advanced technologies to reduce energy consumption, and developing and adopting regulations to allow for such technologies.

"Cement and concrete have been pivotal in building resilient communities that enable people to live safe, productive and healthy lives via structures that withstand natural and man-made disasters," said Mike Ireland, President and CEO of the Portland Cement Association. "Our members are committed to delivering products that meet those needs as well as drive down emissions and achieve the industry's environmental goals."

Cement producers have a strong culture of innovation and are in constant pursuit of finding more innovative and efficient ways of producing the high-quality cement our nation needs for things like homes, highways, hospitals and the infrastructure that delivers safe drinking water. Since 1990, the industry has reduced energy consumption by 35%, emissions intensity by 11% and company-led improvements have led to the increased use of alternative fuels, such as industrial byproducts that otherwise would end up in landfills.

For more information on sustainability practices in the cement and concrete industry, visit www.cement.org and www.shapedbyconcrete.com.

The Portland Cement Association (PCA), founded in 1916, is the premier policy, research, education, and market intelligence organization serving America's cement manufacturers. PCA members represent over 90% of U.S. cement production capacity with facilities in all 50 states. The association promotes safety, sustainability, and innovation in all aspects of construction, fosters continuous improvement in cement manufacturing and distribution and generally promotes economic growth and sound infrastructure investment.

