Portland General Electric announces 2020 financial results and initiates 2021 earnings guidance

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $155 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, which includes the $1.03 loss per diluted share from previously disclosed energy trading losses. After adjusting for the impact of the energy trading losses, non-GAAP net income was $247 million, or $2.75 per diluted share. This compares with GAAP net income of $214 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. GAAP net income was $52 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. This compares with GAAP net income of $61 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

"PGE delivered solid results in 2020, as we navigated numerous challenges," said Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO. "We focused on productivity across our operations and our teams executed well, building resiliency into the grid and responding to historic natural events. These operational improvements set us up well to advance our strategy in 2021 and beyond. Improved technology helped reduce costs, as our team learned to overcome the challenges brought on by the pandemic. Importantly, we outlined new ambitious clean energy initiatives that will be foundational to our efforts to ensure the continued supply of reliable and affordable electricity to our fellow Oregonians. We are as confident as ever in PGE's long-term growth potential."

2020 Year in Review

PGE is focused on leading Oregon on a path to a clean energy future, helping customers maximize their energy journey with clean and innovative solutions that are also safe, reliable and affordable. At the same time, PGE recognizes the economic challenges and social injustices that many in our community are experiencing due to the pandemic and systemic barriers that put our most vulnerable customers at a disadvantage. The Company's strategy strives to balance these interests, and the accomplishments below reflect PGE's progress and continued work toward these strategic objectives:

Announced the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with the power we serve by 80% by 2030, and achieving companywide net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040;

Closed Boardman, the last coal-fired power generating plant in Oregon ;

; Opened the Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility, one of the first large-scale energy facilities in the United States to combine wind, solar and battery storage;

to combine wind, solar and battery storage; Gained regulatory approval for our Transportation Electrification Plan, which creates opportunities to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure and support customers' electrification plans;

Achieved a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, reflecting our ongoing dedication to creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace and earned inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and

PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.6 million and volunteered 18,200 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon .

2020 Earnings Compared to 2019 Earnings

Total revenue increased due to higher energy demand, which was partially offset by impacts associated with COVID-19. Net variable power costs were favorable, excluding the impact of the energy trading losses. Operating and administrative expenses declined, as PGE implemented technology efficiencies throughout its operations. Depreciation and amortization expense increased due to higher plant in service from capital additions in 2020, and remeasurement of the Company's only non-utility Asset Retirement Obligation. Production Tax Credit generation was higher than forecast due to more production at PGE's wind facilities.

2021 Earnings Guidance

PGE is initiating full-year 2021 earnings guidance of $2.55 to $2.70 per diluted share based on the following assumptions:

An increase in energy deliveries between 1% and 1.5%, weather adjusted, which reflects the continued impacts of COVID-19:

Elevated residential deliveries through the second quarter of 2021;



Reduced commercial deliveries in the first quarter of 2021, with improvement beginning in the second quarter; and



Strong industrial customer deliveries;

Normal temperatures in its utility service territory;

Average hydro conditions for the year;

Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available;

Normal thermal plant operations;

Capital expenditures of $655 million ;

; Average construction work in progress balance of $340 million ;

; Operating and maintenance expense between $575 million and $595 million ;

and ; Depreciation and amortization expense between $410 million and $430 million ;

and ; Effective tax rate of 15% to 20%;

Cash from operations of $600 to $650 million ;

to ; No new common equity to be issued for investment or operations; and

Continuation of existing regulatory mechanisms during 2021, including decoupling, the PCAM, the COVID-19 deferral, and the wildfire recovery deferral.

Company Updates

New net-zero emissions goal

As previously announced, PGE aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions companywide by 2040. This goal will touch every part of PGE's business, including the power delivered to customers, as we recognize this is our largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. In doing so, PGE also aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the power served to customers by at least 80% below 2010 levels by 2030, with an aspirational goal of achieving zero greenhouse emissions associated with power served to customers by 2040. Meeting these goals will require PGE to continue investing in new clean energy technologies that decarbonize our system while keeping the system reliable and affordable.

Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)

In January 2021, PGE filed an update with the Public Utility Commission of Oregon (OPUC) to the 2019 IRP. PGE's proposed action plan is unchanged from its prior plan, which was acknowledged by the Commission in May 2019. PGE currently plans to seek approval to launch an RFP process in 2021 but will continue to consider customer and stakeholder interests as it evaluates timing.

Quarterly dividend

As previously announced, on February 17, 2021, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company approved a quarterly common stock dividend of 40.75 cents per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2021.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast — Feb. 19, 2021

PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com . A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, through 2 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

Maria Pope, president and CEO; Jim Ajello, senior vice president of Finance, CFO, and treasurer; and Jardon Jaramillo, senior director, Investor Relations, Treasury, and Risk Management will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that excluding the effects of the previously disclosed energy trading losses provides a meaningful representation of the Company's comparative earnings per share. The Company has adjusted this amount to maintain comparability between periods. The effect of the energy trading losses was $1.03 per diluted share on a full-year basis. PGE's reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 is below.

Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020

(Dollars in millions, except EPS) Net Income (Loss) Diluted EPS GAAP as reported for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 $ 155

$ 1.72

Exclusion of certain trading losses 127

1.42

Tax effect (1) (35)

(0.39)

Non-GAAP as reported for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 $ 247

$ 2.75

(1) Tax effect for the full-year was determined based on the Company's blended federal and state statutory tax rate.

The attached unaudited consolidated statements of income, consolidated balance sheets and consolidated statements of cash flows, as well as the supplemental operating statistics, are an integral part of this earnings release.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2020, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.6 million and volunteered 18,200 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon. For more information visit www.PortlandGeneral.com/news .

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's full-year earnings guidance (including expectations regarding annual retail deliveries, average hydro conditions, wind generation, normal thermal plant operations, operating and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization expense) as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "promises," "expects," "should," "conditioned upon," and similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the Company's generation facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the Company's inability to recover project costs; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy markets conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; the development of alternative technologies; changes in capital and credit market conditions, which could affect the access to and availability of cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects or execution of the Company's strategic plan as currently envisioned; the outcome of various legal and regulatory actions; general economic and financial market conditions; severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, or liability for third party property damage; cyber security breaches of the Company's customer information system or operating systems, data security breaches, or acts of terrorism, which could disrupt operations, require significant expenditures, or result in claims against the Company; PGE business activities are concentrated in one region and future performance may be affected by events and factors unique to Oregon; the impact of the recommendations on the Company and its operations based on the review conducted by the Special Committee relating to energy trading losses, the time and expense incurred in implementing the recommendations of the Special Committee, and any reputational damage to the Company relating to the matters underlying the Special Committee's review; and widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Years Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2018 Revenues:









Revenues, net $ 2,151



$ 2,121



$ 1,988

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization (6)



2



3

Total Revenues 2,145



2,123



1,991

Operating expenses:









Purchased power and fuel 708



614



571

Generation, transmission and distribution 293



323



292

Administrative and other 283



290



271

Depreciation and amortization 454



409



382

Taxes other than income taxes 138



134



129

Total operating expenses 1,876



1,770



1,645

Income from operations 269



353



346

Interest expense, net 136



128



124

Other income:









Allowance for equity funds used during construction 16



10



11

Miscellaneous income (expense), net 6



6



(4)

Other income, net 22



16



7

Income before income taxes 155



241



229

Income tax expense —



27



17

Net income $ 155



$ 214



$ 212













Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands):









Basic 89,485



89,353



89,215

Diluted 89,645



89,559



89,347













Earnings per share:









Basic $ 1.73



$ 2.39



$ 2.38

Diluted $ 1.72



$ 2.39



$ 2.37



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)



As of December 31,

2020

2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 257



$ 30

Accounts receivable, net 271



253

Inventories, at average cost:





Materials and supplies 49



56

Fuel 23



40

Regulatory assets—current 23



17

Other current assets 98



104

Total current assets 721



500

Electric utility plant:





In service 10,974



10,928

Accumulated depreciation and amortization (3,864)



(4,095)

In service, net 7,110



6,833

Construction work-in-progress 429



328

Electric utility plant, net 7,539



7,161

Regulatory assets—noncurrent 569



483

Nuclear decommissioning trust 45



46

Non-qualified benefit plan trust 42



38

Other noncurrent assets 153



166

Total assets $ 9,069



$ 8,394



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share amounts) (Unaudited)



As of December 31,

2020

2019 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 153



$ 165

Liabilities from price risk management activities—current 14



23

Short-term debt 150



—

Current portion of long-term debt 160



—

Current portion of finance lease obligations 16



16

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 322



315

Total current liabilities 815



519

Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,886



2,597

Regulatory liabilities—noncurrent 1,369



1,377

Deferred income taxes 374



378

Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans 299



247

Liabilities from price risk management activities—noncurrent 136



108

Asset retirement obligations 270



263

Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities 101



103

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 129



135

Other noncurrent liabilities 77



76

Total liabilities 6,456



5,803

Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none

issued and outstanding —



—

Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized;

89,537,331 and 89,387,124 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 1,231



1,220

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11)



(10)

Retained earnings 1,393



1,381

Total shareholders' equity 2,613



2,591

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,069



$ 8,394



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Years Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 155



$ 214



$ 212

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:









Depreciation and amortization 454



409



382

Deferred income taxes (23)



6



(17)

Allowance for equity funds used during construction (16)



(10)



(11)

Pension and other postretirement benefits 22



21



30

Decoupling mechanism deferrals, net of amortization 6



(2)



(2)

(Amortization) Deferral of net benefits due to Tax Reform (23)



(23)



45

Stock-based compensation 11



9



5

Other non-cash income and expenses, net 22



34



16

Changes in working capital:









(Increase) decrease in receivables and unbilled revenues (24)



30



(29)

Decrease (increase) in margin deposits 8



—



(5)

Increase (decrease) in payables and accrued liabilities 26



(16)



51

Other working capital items, net 17



(12)



(11)

Contribution to non-qualified employee benefit trust (11)



(11)



(11)

Contribution to pension and other postretirement plans (2)



(65)



(12)

Asset retirement obligation settlements (18)



(9)



(5)

Other, net (37)



(29)



(8)

Net cash provided by operating activities 567



546



630

Cash flows from investing activities:









Capital expenditures (784)



(606)



(595)

Purchases of nuclear decommissioning trust securities (6)



(8)



(12)

Sales of nuclear decommissioning trust securities 9



13



15

Proceeds from Carty Settlement —



—



120

Other, net (6)



(3)



1

Net cash used in investing activities (787)



(604)



(471)



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued (In millions) (Unaudited)



Years Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2018 Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt $ 549



$ 470



$ 75

Payments on long-term debt (98)



(350)



(24)

Debt extinguishment costs (2)



(9)



—

Borrowings on short-term debt 275



—



—

Payments on short-term debt (125)



—



—

Dividends paid (140)



(134)



(125)

Other (12)



(8)



(5)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 447



(31)



(79)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 227



(89)



80

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 30



119



39

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 257



$ 30



$ 119













Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:









Cash paid for:









Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 113



$ 116



$ 117

Income taxes 17



33



25

Non-cash investing and financing activities:









Accrued capital additions 72



76



61

Accrued dividends payable 38



36



34

Assets obtained under leasing arrangements —



210



24



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)



Years Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2018 Retail revenues (dollars in millions):





















Residential $ 1,030



53 %

$ 981



52 %

$ 948



53 % Commercial 634



33



654



35



665



37

Industrial 246



13



222



12



210



12

Subtotal 1,910



99



1,857



99



1,823



102

Alternative revenue programs, net of

amortization (6)



—



2



—



3



—

Other accrued (deferred) revenues, net 28



1



22



1



(45)



(2)

Total retail revenues $ 1,932



100 %

$ 1,881



100 %

$ 1,781



100 % Retail energy deliveries (MWh in

thousands):





















Residential 7,756



40 %

7,471



38 %

7,416



39 % Commercial 6,855



35



7,318



38



7,430



39

Industrial 4,932



25



4,671



24



4,376



22

Total retail energy deliveries 19,543



100 %

19,460



100 %

19,222



100 % Average number of retail customers:





















Residential 791,119



88 %

779,673



88 %

772,389



88 % Commercial 110,851



12



110,084



12



109,107



12

Industrial 267



—



262



—



270



—

Total 902,237



100 %

890,019



100 %

881,766



100 %

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued (Unaudited)



Heating Degree-Days

Cooling Degree-Days

2020

2019

15-Year

Average

2020

2019

15-Year

Average 1st quarter 1,761



1,992



1,848



—



—



—

2nd quarter 554



467



636



99



102



89

3rd quarter 47



83



78



492



462



447

4th quarter 1,474



1,623



1,583



9



—



2

Total 3,836



4,165



4,145



600



564



538

Increase (decrease) from the

15-year average (7) %

— %





12 %

5 %





Note: "Average" amounts represent the 15-year rolling averages provided by the National Weather Service (Portland Airport).



Years Ended December 31,



2020

2019

Sources of energy (MWh in thousands):















Generation:















Thermal:















Natural gas 8,029



33 %

8,342



36 %

Coal 3,232



13



4,416



19



Total thermal 11,261



46



12,758



55



Hydro 1,204



5



1,407



6



Wind 2,111



9



1,706



8



Total generation 14,576



60



15,871



69



Purchased power:















Term contracts 7,741



32



5,882



25



Hydro 1,535



6



1,048



5



Wind 434



2



284



1



Total purchased power 9,710



40



7,214



31



Total system load 24,286



100 %

23,085



100 %

Less: wholesale sales (5,794)







(4,669)







Retail load requirement 18,492







18,416









