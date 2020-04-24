Portland General Electric announces first quarter 2020 results

PORTLAND, Ore., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income of $81 million, or 91 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020. This compares with net income of $73 million, or 82 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

"Our financial performance this quarter largely reflects conditions experienced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO. "PGE is committed to serving the needs of our customers and our community during this time. Given the deteriorating economic outlook, the company is revising full-year earnings guidance to $2.20 to $2.50 per diluted share. This guidance includes a decrease in annual retail deliveries of 1 to 2%, weather-adjusted, and reflects management actions to reduce operating and maintenance and capital spending. Our forecasts of long-term earnings growth remain at 4 to 6%."

First quarter 2020 earnings compared to first quarter 2019 earnings

Total revenues showed no change as increases in retail revenues and wholesale revenues were offset by a decrease in other operating revenues. Lower purchased power and fuel expense resulted from a lower power cost per MWh, primarily due to strong wind production. In addition, lower operating expenses were driven by reduced plant maintenance expense, which was partially offset by increased distribution expense. Earnings were also impacted by a decline in the market value of the non-qualified benefit trust and higher depreciation and amortization as the result of capital additions.

Revised 2020 earnings guidance

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Company's operations. Management has responded to the pandemic by suspending customer disconnects and late fees, creating payment plan arrangements, implementing employee and public safety protocols, reducing operating expenses and taking steps to reduce future customer prices. Given the unknown length of the stay at home orders and the resulting impact on the economy, PGE is modeling and planning for a variety of financial scenarios.

Based on its modeling, PGE is revising its annual earnings guidance from $2.50 to $2.65 per diluted share to $2.20 to $2.50 per diluted share.

Revised guidance assumes:

A decrease in annual retail deliveries of 1% to 2%, weather adjusted, with decreases concentrated in the commercial sector, partially offset by increased residential load, and flat industrial loads;

Average hydro conditions for the year;

Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available;

Normal thermal plant operations;

Operating and maintenance costs between $570 million and $590 million , versus our previous forecast of $590 million to $610 million , which includes an increase in our full-year forecasted bad debt expense from $6 million to $15 million due to moratoriums on collection activities and customer disconnects; and

and , versus our previous forecast of to , which includes an increase in our full-year forecasted bad debt expense from to due to moratoriums on collection activities and customer disconnects; and Revised depreciation and amortization expense from between $415 million and $435 million to between $410 million and $430 million .

Company Update

Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)

On March 16, 2020 PGE received verbal acknowledgement of its Action Plan from the Public Utility Commission of Oregon in its 2019 IRP. PGE is evaluating RFP timing in light of the economic downturn and COVID-19 pandemic.

First Quarter 2020 earnings call and webcast — April 24, 2020

PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com . A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, April 24, 2020, through 1 p.m. ET on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Maria Pope, president and CEO; Jim Lobdell, senior vice president of Finance, CFO, and treasurer; and Chris Liddle, director, Investor Relations and Treasury, will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments.

The attached unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, condensed consolidated balance sheets and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, as well as the supplemental operating statistics, are an integral part of this earnings release.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves 899,000 customers with a service area population of 1.9 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE has 16 generation plants in five Oregon counties, and maintains and operates 13 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2019, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $4.7 million and volunteered 32,900 hours with more than 700 nonprofits annually across Oregon . For more information visit portlandgeneral.com/cleanvision.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding earnings guidance; statements regarding future load, hydro conditions and operating and maintenance costs; statements concerning implementation of the company's integrated resource plan; statements concerning future compliance with regulations limiting emissions from generation facilities and the costs to achieve such compliance; as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "promises," "expects," "should," "conditioned upon," and similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including reductions in demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the company's generation facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the company's inability to recover project costs; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy markets conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; changes in capital market conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects; the outcome of various legal and regulatory proceedings; general economic and financial market conditions; severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, or liability for third party property damage; and cyber security breaches of the company's customer information system or operating systems, which may affect customer bills or other aspects of our operations; and widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the company on the date hereof and such statements speak only as of the date hereof. The company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Prospective investors should also review the risks, assumptions and uncertainties listed in the company's most recent annual report on form 10-K and in other documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations and the risks described therein from time to time.

POR

Source: Portland General Company

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019 Revenues:





Revenues, net $ 564



$ 570

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization 9



3

Total revenues 573



573

Operating expenses:





Purchased power and fuel 153



179

Generation, transmission and distribution 73



77

Administrative and other 71



71

Depreciation and amortization 108



101

Taxes other than income taxes 35



34

Total operating expenses 440



462

Income from operations 133



111

Interest expense, net 33



32

Other (loss) income:





Allowance for equity funds used during construction 3



3

Miscellaneous (loss) income, net (4)



2

Other (loss) income, net (1)



5

Income before income tax expense 99



84

Income tax expense 18



11

Net income 81



73

Other comprehensive income 1



1

Comprehensive income $ 82



$ 74









Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):





Basic 89,429



89,309

Diluted 89,579



89,309









Earnings per share—Basic and diluted $ 0.91



$ 0.82



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 30



$ 30

Accounts receivable, net 233



253

Inventories 97



96

Regulatory assets—current 21



17

Other current assets 124



104

Total current assets 505



500

Electric utility plant, net 7,217



7,161

Regulatory assets—noncurrent 513



483

Nuclear decommissioning trust 45



46

Non-qualified benefit plan trust 34



38

Other noncurrent assets 156



166

Total assets $ 8,470



$ 8,394





March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 128



$ 165

Liabilities from price risk management activities—current 32



23

Short-term debt 20



—

Current portion of long-term debt 140



—

Current portion of finance lease obligation 16



16

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 296



315

Total current liabilities 632



519

Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,478



2,597

Regulatory liabilities—noncurrent 1,390



1,377

Deferred income taxes 385



378

Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans 248



247

Liabilities from price risk management activities—noncurrent 129



108

Asset retirement obligations 263



263

Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities 102



103

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 133



135

Other noncurrent liabilities 72



76

Total liabilities 5,832



5,803

Shareholders' Equity:





Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 —



—

Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 89,464,521 and 89,387,124 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,220



1,220

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9)



(10)

Retained earnings 1,427



1,381

Total shareholders' equity 2,638



2,591

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,470



$ 8,394



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 81



$ 73

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 108



101

Deferred income taxes 7



9

Pension and other postretirement benefits 6



6

Allowance for equity funds used during construction (3)



(3)

Decoupling mechanism deferrals, net of amortization (9)



(4)

(Amortization) of net benefits due to Tax Reform (6)



(5)

Other non-cash income and expenses, net 19



10

Changes in working capital:





Decrease/(increase) in accounts receivable, net 19



(1)

(Increase)/decrease in inventories (1)



3

(Increase)/decrease in margin deposits (19)



1

(Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (22)



(13)

Other working capital items, net (9)



(12)

Other, net (16)



(9)

Net cash provided by operating activities 155



156









Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (162)



(150)

Sales of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities 3



4

Purchases of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities (2)



(2)

Other, net 4



(3)

Net cash used in investing activities (157)



(151)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 119



—

Payments on long-term debt (98)



—

Borrowings on short-term debt 20



—

Repayments of short-term debt (20)



—

Issuance of commercial paper, net 20



—

Dividends paid (34)



(32)

Other (5)



(3)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2



(35)

(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents —



(30)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 30



119

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 30



$ 89









Supplemental cash flow information is as follows:





Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 12



$ 13



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019 Revenues (dollars in millions):













Retail:













Residential $ 279



48 %

$ 290



50 % Commercial 159



28



154



27

Industrial 51



9



44



8

Direct Access 11



2



11



2

Subtotal 500



87



499



87

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization 9



2



3



1

Other accrued revenues, net 5



1



7



1

Total retail revenues 514



90



509



89

Wholesale revenues 47



8



37



6

Other operating revenues 12



2



27



5

Total revenues $ 573



100 %

$ 573



100 %















Energy deliveries (MWhs in thousands):













Retail:













Residential 2,131



31 %

2,256



39 % Commercial 1,626



24



1,631



28

Industrial 810



12



708



12

Subtotal 4,567



67



4,595



79

Direct access:













Commercial 170



3



164



3

Industrial 355



5



360



6

Subtotal 525



8



524



9

Total retail energy deliveries 5,092



75



5,119



88

Wholesale energy deliveries 1,693



25



674



12

Total energy deliveries 6,785



100 %

5,793



100 %















Average number of retail customers:













Residential 787,095



88 %

776,067

88 % Commercial 110,073



12



109,750

12

Industrial 194



—



199

—

Direct access 627



—



631

—

Total 897,989



100 %

886,647



100 %

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019 Sources of energy (MWhs in thousands):













Generation:













Thermal:













Natural gas 2,433



37 %

2,168



38 % Coal 1,186



18



1,335



24

Total thermal 3,619



55



3,503



62

Hydro 369



6



377



7

Wind 585



9



212



4

Total generation 4,573



70



4,092



73

Purchased power:













Term 1,604



24



1,258



22

Hydro 345



5



247



4

Wind 64



1



41



1

Total purchased power 2,013



30



1,546



27

Total system load 6,586



100 %

5,638



100 % Less: wholesale sales (1,693)







(674)





Retail load requirement 4,893







4,964







The following table indicates the number of heating and cooling degree-days for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, along with 15-year averages based on weather data provided by the National Weather Service, as measured at Portland International Airport:



Heating Degree-days

2020

2019

Avg. January 588



670



728

February 605



760



599

March 568



562



522

Year-to-date 1,761



1,992



1,849

(Decrease)/increase from the 15-year average (5) %

8 %





Media Contact: Investor Contact: Andrea Platt Chris Liddle Corporate Communications Investor Relations Phone: 503-464-7980 Phone: 503-464-7458

SOURCE Portland General Company

Related Links

http://www.portlandgeneral.com

