Portland General Electric announces first quarter 2020 results
- Revising full-year earnings guidance to $2.20 to $2.50 per diluted share
- Strong first quarter driven by high-tech demand growth, minimally impacted by the coronavirus pandemic
- Capital and O&M reductions as well as acceleration of debt financing in anticipation of recession
Apr 24, 2020, 05:00 ET
PORTLAND, Ore., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income of $81 million, or 91 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020. This compares with net income of $73 million, or 82 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.
"Our financial performance this quarter largely reflects conditions experienced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO. "PGE is committed to serving the needs of our customers and our community during this time. Given the deteriorating economic outlook, the company is revising full-year earnings guidance to $2.20 to $2.50 per diluted share. This guidance includes a decrease in annual retail deliveries of 1 to 2%, weather-adjusted, and reflects management actions to reduce operating and maintenance and capital spending. Our forecasts of long-term earnings growth remain at 4 to 6%."
First quarter 2020 earnings compared to first quarter 2019 earnings
Total revenues showed no change as increases in retail revenues and wholesale revenues were offset by a decrease in other operating revenues. Lower purchased power and fuel expense resulted from a lower power cost per MWh, primarily due to strong wind production. In addition, lower operating expenses were driven by reduced plant maintenance expense, which was partially offset by increased distribution expense. Earnings were also impacted by a decline in the market value of the non-qualified benefit trust and higher depreciation and amortization as the result of capital additions.
Revised 2020 earnings guidance
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Company's operations. Management has responded to the pandemic by suspending customer disconnects and late fees, creating payment plan arrangements, implementing employee and public safety protocols, reducing operating expenses and taking steps to reduce future customer prices. Given the unknown length of the stay at home orders and the resulting impact on the economy, PGE is modeling and planning for a variety of financial scenarios.
Based on its modeling, PGE is revising its annual earnings guidance from $2.50 to $2.65 per diluted share to $2.20 to $2.50 per diluted share.
Revised guidance assumes:
- A decrease in annual retail deliveries of 1% to 2%, weather adjusted, with decreases concentrated in the commercial sector, partially offset by increased residential load, and flat industrial loads;
- Average hydro conditions for the year;
- Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available;
- Normal thermal plant operations;
- Operating and maintenance costs between $570 million and $590 million, versus our previous forecast of $590 million to $610 million, which includes an increase in our full-year forecasted bad debt expense from $6 million to $15 million due to moratoriums on collection activities and customer disconnects; and
- Revised depreciation and amortization expense from between $415 million and $435 million to between $410 million and $430 million.
Company Update
Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)
On March 16, 2020 PGE received verbal acknowledgement of its Action Plan from the Public Utility Commission of Oregon in its 2019 IRP. PGE is evaluating RFP timing in light of the economic downturn and COVID-19 pandemic.
First Quarter 2020 earnings call and webcast — April 24, 2020
PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, April 24, 2020, through 1 p.m. ET on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Maria Pope, president and CEO; Jim Lobdell, senior vice president of Finance, CFO, and treasurer; and Chris Liddle, director, Investor Relations and Treasury, will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments.
The attached unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, condensed consolidated balance sheets and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, as well as the supplemental operating statistics, are an integral part of this earnings release.
About Portland General Electric Company
Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves 899,000 customers with a service area population of 1.9 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE has 16 generation plants in five Oregon counties, and maintains and operates 13 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2019, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $4.7 million and volunteered 32,900 hours with more than 700 nonprofits annually across Oregon . For more information visit portlandgeneral.com/cleanvision.
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this news release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding earnings guidance; statements regarding future load, hydro conditions and operating and maintenance costs; statements concerning implementation of the company's integrated resource plan; statements concerning future compliance with regulations limiting emissions from generation facilities and the costs to achieve such compliance; as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "promises," "expects," "should," "conditioned upon," and similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including reductions in demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the company's generation facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the company's inability to recover project costs; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy markets conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; changes in capital market conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects; the outcome of various legal and regulatory proceedings; general economic and financial market conditions; severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, or liability for third party property damage; and cyber security breaches of the company's customer information system or operating systems, which may affect customer bills or other aspects of our operations; and widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the company on the date hereof and such statements speak only as of the date hereof. The company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Prospective investors should also review the risks, assumptions and uncertainties listed in the company's most recent annual report on form 10-K and in other documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations and the risks described therein from time to time.
POR
Source: Portland General Company
|
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenues:
|
Revenues, net
|
$
|
564
|
$
|
570
|
Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization
|
9
|
3
|
Total revenues
|
573
|
573
|
Operating expenses:
|
Purchased power and fuel
|
153
|
179
|
Generation, transmission and distribution
|
73
|
77
|
Administrative and other
|
71
|
71
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
108
|
101
|
Taxes other than income taxes
|
35
|
34
|
Total operating expenses
|
440
|
462
|
Income from operations
|
133
|
111
|
Interest expense, net
|
33
|
32
|
Other (loss) income:
|
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
|
3
|
3
|
Miscellaneous (loss) income, net
|
(4)
|
2
|
Other (loss) income, net
|
(1)
|
5
|
Income before income tax expense
|
99
|
84
|
Income tax expense
|
18
|
11
|
Net income
|
81
|
73
|
Other comprehensive income
|
1
|
1
|
Comprehensive income
|
$
|
82
|
$
|
74
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):
|
Basic
|
89,429
|
89,309
|
Diluted
|
89,579
|
89,309
|
Earnings per share—Basic and diluted
|
$
|
0.91
|
$
|
0.82
|
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
30
|
$
|
30
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
233
|
253
|
Inventories
|
97
|
96
|
Regulatory assets—current
|
21
|
17
|
Other current assets
|
124
|
104
|
Total current assets
|
505
|
500
|
Electric utility plant, net
|
7,217
|
7,161
|
Regulatory assets—noncurrent
|
513
|
483
|
Nuclear decommissioning trust
|
45
|
46
|
Non-qualified benefit plan trust
|
34
|
38
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
156
|
166
|
Total assets
|
$
|
8,470
|
$
|
8,394
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
128
|
$
|
165
|
Liabilities from price risk management activities—current
|
32
|
23
|
Short-term debt
|
20
|
—
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
140
|
—
|
Current portion of finance lease obligation
|
16
|
16
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
296
|
315
|
Total current liabilities
|
632
|
519
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
2,478
|
2,597
|
Regulatory liabilities—noncurrent
|
1,390
|
1,377
|
Deferred income taxes
|
385
|
378
|
Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans
|
248
|
247
|
Liabilities from price risk management activities—noncurrent
|
129
|
108
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
263
|
263
|
Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities
|
102
|
103
|
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
|
133
|
135
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
72
|
76
|
Total liabilities
|
5,832
|
5,803
|
Shareholders' Equity:
|
Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 89,464,521 and 89,387,124 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|
1,220
|
1,220
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(9)
|
(10)
|
Retained earnings
|
1,427
|
1,381
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
2,638
|
2,591
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
8,470
|
$
|
8,394
|
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$
|
81
|
$
|
73
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
108
|
101
|
Deferred income taxes
|
7
|
9
|
Pension and other postretirement benefits
|
6
|
6
|
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
Decoupling mechanism deferrals, net of amortization
|
(9)
|
(4)
|
(Amortization) of net benefits due to Tax Reform
|
(6)
|
(5)
|
Other non-cash income and expenses, net
|
19
|
10
|
Changes in working capital:
|
Decrease/(increase) in accounts receivable, net
|
19
|
(1)
|
(Increase)/decrease in inventories
|
(1)
|
3
|
(Increase)/decrease in margin deposits
|
(19)
|
1
|
(Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(22)
|
(13)
|
Other working capital items, net
|
(9)
|
(12)
|
Other, net
|
(16)
|
(9)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
155
|
156
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures
|
(162)
|
(150)
|
Sales of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities
|
3
|
4
|
Purchases of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
Other, net
|
4
|
(3)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(157)
|
(151)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
119
|
—
|
Payments on long-term debt
|
(98)
|
—
|
Borrowings on short-term debt
|
20
|
—
|
Repayments of short-term debt
|
(20)
|
—
|
Issuance of commercial paper, net
|
20
|
—
|
Dividends paid
|
(34)
|
(32)
|
Other
|
(5)
|
(3)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
2
|
(35)
|
(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
—
|
(30)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
30
|
119
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
30
|
$
|
89
|
Supplemental cash flow information is as follows:
|
Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized
|
$
|
12
|
$
|
13
|
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenues (dollars in millions):
|
Retail:
|
Residential
|
$
|
279
|
48
|
%
|
$
|
290
|
50
|
%
|
Commercial
|
159
|
28
|
154
|
27
|
Industrial
|
51
|
9
|
44
|
8
|
Direct Access
|
11
|
2
|
11
|
2
|
Subtotal
|
500
|
87
|
499
|
87
|
Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization
|
9
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
Other accrued revenues, net
|
5
|
1
|
7
|
1
|
Total retail revenues
|
514
|
90
|
509
|
89
|
Wholesale revenues
|
47
|
8
|
37
|
6
|
Other operating revenues
|
12
|
2
|
27
|
5
|
Total revenues
|
$
|
573
|
100
|
%
|
$
|
573
|
100
|
%
|
Energy deliveries (MWhs in thousands):
|
Retail:
|
Residential
|
2,131
|
31
|
%
|
2,256
|
39
|
%
|
Commercial
|
1,626
|
24
|
1,631
|
28
|
Industrial
|
810
|
12
|
708
|
12
|
Subtotal
|
4,567
|
67
|
4,595
|
79
|
Direct access:
|
Commercial
|
170
|
3
|
164
|
3
|
Industrial
|
355
|
5
|
360
|
6
|
Subtotal
|
525
|
8
|
524
|
9
|
Total retail energy deliveries
|
5,092
|
75
|
5,119
|
88
|
Wholesale energy deliveries
|
1,693
|
25
|
674
|
12
|
Total energy deliveries
|
6,785
|
100
|
%
|
5,793
|
100
|
%
|
Average number of retail customers:
|
Residential
|
787,095
|
88
|
%
|
776,067
|
88
|
%
|
Commercial
|
110,073
|
12
|
109,750
|
12
|
Industrial
|
194
|
—
|
199
|
—
|
Direct access
|
627
|
—
|
631
|
—
|
Total
|
897,989
|
100
|
%
|
886,647
|
100
|
%
|
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Sources of energy (MWhs in thousands):
|
Generation:
|
Thermal:
|
Natural gas
|
2,433
|
37
|
%
|
2,168
|
38
|
%
|
Coal
|
1,186
|
18
|
1,335
|
24
|
Total thermal
|
3,619
|
55
|
3,503
|
62
|
Hydro
|
369
|
6
|
377
|
7
|
Wind
|
585
|
9
|
212
|
4
|
Total generation
|
4,573
|
70
|
4,092
|
73
|
Purchased power:
|
Term
|
1,604
|
24
|
1,258
|
22
|
Hydro
|
345
|
5
|
247
|
4
|
Wind
|
64
|
1
|
41
|
1
|
Total purchased power
|
2,013
|
30
|
1,546
|
27
|
Total system load
|
6,586
|
100
|
%
|
5,638
|
100
|
%
|
Less: wholesale sales
|
(1,693)
|
(674)
|
Retail load requirement
|
4,893
|
4,964
The following table indicates the number of heating and cooling degree-days for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, along with 15-year averages based on weather data provided by the National Weather Service, as measured at Portland International Airport:
|
Heating Degree-days
|
2020
|
2019
|
Avg.
|
January
|
588
|
670
|
728
|
February
|
605
|
760
|
599
|
March
|
568
|
562
|
522
|
Year-to-date
|
1,761
|
1,992
|
1,849
|
(Decrease)/increase from the 15-year average
|
(5)
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
Media Contact:
|
Investor Contact:
|
Andrea Platt
|
Chris Liddle
|
Corporate Communications
|
Investor Relations
|
Phone: 503-464-7980
|
Phone: 503-464-7458
SOURCE Portland General Company
Share this article